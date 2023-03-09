LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derm favorite skincare brand, COSRX has been named a 2023 TOP Brand Seller by Amazon. This prestigious award recognizes the top-performing brands across various categories on Amazon, based on their sales growth, customer satisfaction, and overall performance. This year, COSRX's exceptional growth and success in the highly competitive e-commerce marketplace has earned the brand a place on this highly coveted list.

COSRX Named Top Brand Seller at 2023 Amazon Awards

In 2022, COSRX experienced outstanding growth on Amazon's marketplace, with an average increase of 266% in overall sales and 105% with hero products. Most notably, in the United States, the snail line has experienced a significant increase in sales thanks to the TikTok famous products the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence, Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream, Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence, and Advanced Snail Mucin Power Sheet Mask. Moreover, during the 2022 Amazon Prime Day event, the Acne Pimple Master Patch led to record-breaking sales, achieving a 660% increase compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence became the top-selling product in the entire beauty category during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional period.

COSRX products have also enjoyed unwavering popularity not only in the US, but also in the UK and Europe too. In the UK and Europe, the brand experienced remarkable growth, with a 198% increase in the UK and 493% increase in Europe for hero products alone.

"During the COVID pandemic, COSRX went the extra mile to ensure people could shop at ease, even when quarantined at home. They carefully regulated their inventory, so all best sellers were readily available and made use of Amazon's fulfilment service to expedite delivery. All this effectively shortened the wait time enabling customers to purchase and receive their products quicker than ever, driving up consumer experience. Also, we have been careful to choose products that meet the specific characteristics of Amazon's marketplace and developing advertising strategies to help customers find and buy our products more easily," said a spokesperson for the brand.

"We are honored to receive this award, and want to thank our customers, who have supported us throughout our journey. As a brand that remains committed to our products, we will continue to provide the best products and service for our customers," she added.

For more information about COSRX and its products, please visit Amazon.com.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

Media Contact:

Hye In Lee

82-2-6357-9606

[email protected]

SOURCE COSRX