COSRX Released Customer-Favorite Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser to an XL Size

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the derm-favorite skincare brand, is pleased to unveil the highly-anticipated 400ml (13.52 fl.oz) edition of the beloved Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser. Responding to the valuable feedback from its dedicated customers, the brand released an XL size version of the cult favorite cleanser to appease requests all the while ensuring greater bang for your buck.

COSRX's Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser has achieved global acclaim, securing its position as one of Amazon's best-selling gel cleansers. With over fourteen million units sold worldwide, that equates to approximately four tubes sold every minute (as of June 2023). This remarkable accomplishment is attributed to its gentle yet highly effective cleansing properties — making it perfect for sensitive skin.

The Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser is a perfect daily companion, offering gentle and efficient cleansing for both morning and night skincare routines. Upon application, the formula dispenses as a lightweight and revitalizing gel. As soon as it comes into contact with water, it transforms into a soft foam that rinses easily, leaving no residue behind. It effectively removes dirt, oil, and other impurities, while also providing anti-aging and breakout-fighting benefits, while strengthening the skin barrier. In contrast to many gel-based cleansers that can leave the skin feeling tight and dry, this cleanser ensures a thorough cleanse without leaving the skin feeling stripped and tight.

"We are delighted to introduce the jumbo-sized Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser" said a COSRX representative. "Whatever your skin type, this cleanser will prepare your skin for the day by maintaining the perfect pH level, ensuring not only a smooth and soft complexion but also priming it for any toner or essence you choose to apply next" she added.

The Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser has received acclaim from users with various skin types, particularly those with dull skin. On Amazon, it boasts over 4,000 five-star shopper ratings. According to one satisfied reviewer, "I bought this for my wife. She has very red sensitive patches on her skin, and she said her skin tone was dull and that the texture was bad. (Her words, not mine!) She is so happy using this cleanser because it's gentle enough for her to use both in the morning and at night with no stinging or sensitivity! Her skin is glowing and so soft. She highly recommends it and will purchase it again. It's the only cleanser she has been happy with in many years!"

Experience the convenience and effectiveness of the Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser in its new size, available on Amazon store now. Elevate your daily skincare routine with the million-seller that customers can't stop raving about.

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide.

