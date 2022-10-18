COSRX Snail Duo Has Been Selected as a Best Seller During Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm approved skincare brand that believes in more than just outward beauty, kicked off holiday celebrations earlier than ever by providing hard to resist deals during Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale. As a result, over the two-day event, their hugely popular snail duo being ranked as one of the most beloved skincare products of the event.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

Following the end of the Prime Early Access Sale, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, known as a viral TikTok skincare product, has been ranked No.1 in the Facial Serums category. There's more! The Advanced Snail 92 All-in-one Cream has also been selected as the #1 Best Seller in the Face Moisturizers category – taking over the no.1 spot from many other best-selling skincare brands.

"The key secret to this event's success can be attributed to the real reviews written by our customers. Combined with Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale, it gave Prime members the chance to discover highly rated products and try them for themselves" said a brand representative. "They can test for themselves whether or not these viral TikTok skincare products are worth the hype" she added.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The viral TikTok product called the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has more than 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews and many say it works wonders on dry, damaged and acne-prone skin helping build skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin. One shopper raving, "I've been struggling with acne since middle school, and well into college, my face was riddled with acne scars and breakouts. I found this while 'window shopping' on amazon and expected to be let down, because it was so cheap, and the reviews all looked like bots. Best decision ever, though. My acne scars are fading, I no longer get breakouts/redness, and my oiliness is toning down, even with moisturizer. Oh, it also absorbs very fast and feels like nothing."

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

Containing 92 percent of snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving skin feeling soft and plump.

Hundreds of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," "I'm a huge fan," and "my new obsession." One reviewer said that it made a "huge improvement in just one week," and "Been using for a couple weeks now and acne has definitely lessened! And my skin isn't dry" adding, "[it] helped clear a bad acne flare-up in about six days of adding it to my routine!"

Holiday shopping is just getting started. Customers will find savings on COSRX during major shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the holiday season.

To learn more about COSX promotion products, please visit https://www.amazon.com/cosrx.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

