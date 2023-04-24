COSRX Teams Up with Ulta for Livestream Shopping to Introduce TikTok Viral Snail Duo

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm favourite skincare brand, is excited to announce their collaboration with Ulta for a livestream shopping event on April 25th, 2023, at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST. The event will take place on ULTA.com and will feature COSRX's viral Snail Duo, which has taken TikTok by storm.

Ivana Slobadanik will host the livestream for COSRX

During the livestream, viewers will be able to interact with Ivana Slobadanik, a renowned beauty influencer. Ivana will be introducing COSRX's viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream, discussing their benefits and providing valuable skincare tips.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

TikTokers aren't the only ones falling love with the Snail Essence. The best-selling snail essence has amassed thousands of 5-star ratings on Ulta, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin. One shopper said it totally changed the look and feel of her skin, "I bought this after much hesitation. I looked at a lot of TikTok and just went through with getting it because I definitely needed something for my moisture barrier. I ruined it back in 2019-2020 when my skin was literally PEELING from sun exposure. I feel like this has definitely helped my barrier, as well as cleared up some of my acne + dark spots. Worth your $$. […] My skin got significantly better.

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

The Snail Essence has gone viral, and Snail Cream is no exception. Containing 92 percent snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving the skin feeling soft and plump. Thousands of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," "I'm a huge fan," and "my new obsession."

"We are excited to partner with Ulta for this livestream shopping event," said a spokesperson for COSRX. "We believe our Snail Duo are game changers for those who have a damaged skin barrier and are thrilled to introduce them to Ulta's customers through this event."

During the livestream, the brand will be selected 10 customers who communicate with Ivana Slobadanik in real-time to provide COSRX's best-selling product, The Vitamin C 23 Serum (20ml), as a gift. Please do not miss out your chance to try innovative products for spring season: https://buyw.it/IvanaxCOSRX/1i.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

