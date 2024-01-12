COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum Sells Out on ULTA.com Within 9 Days of Launch

COSRX

12 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the renowned skincare brand, is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, launched on ULTA.com, has sold out in just 9 days.

The success of the launch can be large attributed to the #PrepPair TikTok Campaign. Thanks to its simple and playful concept, emphasizing the importance of a well-prepared canvas to get maximum skincare benefits, participants were encouraged to flaunt newfound skin confidence through expressive selfies, allowing creativity in expressing confidence, happiness, excitement, quirkiness, or humor. Both the challenge and the product's popularity skyrocketed, creating a dynamic synergy that further fueled the widespread enthusiasm.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum generated an exceptional response from beauty enthusiasts, who were captivated by its unique formulation and skincare benefits. Thanks to the combination of six different peptides, COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum works wonders in addressing various skin concerns, making it the go-to solution for anyone seeking perfect skin. Additionally, the serum offers subtle skin texture improvement and exfoliating care right after application. COSRX recommends the peptide serum as the ideal first step in daily skincare routine. Use it as a single-use item or enhance its efficacy by combining it with other skincare products to improve the absorption of active ingredients, ultimately elevating the overall skincare effect.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive reception of our peptide serum on ULTA.com. The multifunctional nature of the serum, coupled with its affordability, has truly resonated with consumers seeking effective yet budget-friendly skincare solutions," said COSRX representative. "On top of that, the TikTok challenge, #PrepPair, played a pivotal role in creating buzz and excitement around the launch," she added. "We are grateful for the incredible support from our customers and are committed to providing them with exceptional skincare solutions."

Due to the unprecedented demand, COSRX is pleased to announce that The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum will be restocked during the 4th week of January. This ensures that customers who missed out on the initial launch will have the opportunity to experience the remarkable benefits of the COSRX peptide serum.

"We understand the frustration of those who missed out on the initial stock, and we want to express our gratitude for their patience. We are working diligently to restock the peptide serum and ensure that everyone has access to this coveted skincare product," added the brand representative.

For more information about COSRX and its products, please visit COSRX store on Ulta.com.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

