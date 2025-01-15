NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral K-Beauty brand, COSRX has announced the launch of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum Set at Costco , which includes two full size serums (150mL) and two mini serums (30mL) designed for all skin types.

This limited-edition set was created to provide Costco members with an incredible cost-saving opportunity to experience one of COSRX's best-selling products. Combining both value and effectiveness, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum Set is available for just $37.99 - a fraction of its $60 retail value if purchased individually.

COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum Set Hits Costco for Ultimate Skincare Value

Packed with an impressive 6 peptides, the derm-favorite The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum addresses a variety of skin concerns, including minimizing the appearance of pores, controlling excess sebum, improving firmness, smoothing fine lines, enhancing skin texture, and soothing irritation—making it the ultimate solution for those seeking smooth, mirror-like skin. Its lightweight, water-based formula effortlessly layers into any skincare routine. Users can apply it multiple times for maximum hydration or use it as the first step to boost overall skincare results, with visible improvements in as little as 4 weeks.

Now available on Costco.com , his exclusive bundle is expected to sell out fast, as the peptide serum is a fan favorite known for its high demand. Costco members are encouraged to act quickly, as the set is available only on a first-come, first-served basis.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

SOURCE COSRX