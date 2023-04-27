COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Named Amazon's Best-Seller

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a skincare brand known for its products with simple ingredient lists but high active concentrations, has announced that its Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has recently received top recognition on Amazon. The essence has been named the "#1 Best Seller" in the Facial Serums category on Amazon, surpassing many other popular skincare brands, strengthening COSRX's position as a skincare industry leader.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Named #1 Amazon Best Seller in Facial Serums

It has also gained recognition in other categories, ranking 20th on the "Amazon Q1 2023: Top 25 Beauty and Personal care Products" chart and achieving the 8th spot in the Amazon Q1 2023: Skincare category, showcasing its increasing popularity among consumers.

The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence contains 96% snail mucin, which delivers rich nourishment, and 1,000ppm sodium hyaluronate that helps to plump. Many customers have given this best-selling snail essence thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon, with several stating that it effectively works on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin, strengthening the skin barrier and providing the desired glass skin effect.

One shopper raved that it totally changed the look and feel of her skin, "I never write reviews, but I had to after 1 day of using this! I found this after watching a TikTok video about repairing the skin barrier for dry skin, the creator recommended this along with another product and swore it worked. I took a leap of faith and ordered it, definitely a little weirded out about the snail slime but figured if it could help my severely dry flaky skin then I'll take it. […] When I woke up, I immediately noticed a difference in my skin. There weren't any flakes on the usual dry patches on skin and it turned out there weren't any dry patches at all. My skin feels hydrated and definitely feels like this is doing something. I'm going to continue using this ever night!"

"We're delighted to see our snail essence become a top seller on Amazon," a brand spokesperson said. "Our aim has always been to develop high-quality, effective skincare products that our customers adore, and this recognition is a testament to that," she added.

"Moreover, with regular promotions and viral TikTok challenges, love for COSRX has heightened over the years," a spokesperson added. "With its unique texture and proven results, our viral snail essence has also played a huge part in growing our fandom. Those who tried it will know, once you try it, there's no going back!"

In addition to its recent recognition as Amazon's "#1 Best Seller" in the Facial Serums category, the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has also achieved impressive growth in sales. According to the brand, the Snail Essence's YoY growth rate from 2022 Q1 to 2023 Q1 was 680%, showing its increasing popularity among consumers.

"We are excited to see the growth and success of the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence," said the spokesperson for the brand. "We are committed to continuing to innovate and create effective skincare products that our customers love and trust."

COSRX continues to be a leader in the skincare industry, and the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence's success on Amazon is just one example of the brand's dedication to providing high-quality and innovative skincare solutions.

For more information on the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and other COSRX products, visit their website at Amazon COSRX store.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

Media contact:

Hye Lee

[email protected]

82263579606

SOURCE COSRX