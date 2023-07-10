COSRX's Best Skincare Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

COSRX

10 Jul, 2023, 08:13 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all beauty lovers! COSRX, a derm favourite skincare brand, has announced its sale of buzzworthy skincare products at the Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, kicking off on Tuesday July 11th, meaning there is only one day left until one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Taking place from July 11th to 12th, you can expect to see huge savings with COSRX during the 48-hour shopping bonanza.

Still unsure of what to shop? A carefully curated list of cult and popular skincare products await, featuring all-time favorites tried and tested by over 100,000 people on Amazon alone and TikTok-viral products embraced by the entire internet Discover COSRX's best-performing products on Amazon Prime Day 2023 (up to 50% off):

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX's all-time bestselling Advanced Snail Mucin Essence has a very unique, slimy texture. But this lightweight essence absorbs quickly into your skin, so there's no stickiness or residue left behind.

It has over 36,000 five-star reviews and many say it works wonders on dry, damaged and acne-prone skin. It also fades the appearance of dark spots, evening out skin tone and texture for a natural, healthy glow that will leave you confident even when makeup free. So, how does the snail essence help the skin? Snail secretion filtrate, often referred to as snail mucin, is a powerful ingredient which is known for its effectiveness in restoring skin barrier and function. Plus, snail mucin is a substance that helps with hydration as well. As the skin barrier restores its function, the skin will naturally become stronger, and ultimately make the skin less sensitive and prone to breakouts.

The essence's recent accomplishments include securing the #1 rank in the Beauty & Personal Care, Facial Serums, and Unique Beauty & Health subcategories. This outstanding achievement highlights its exceptional quality and ability to cater to the diverse needs of skincare enthusiasts worldwide.

Master Patch Original Fit 4 Pack

COSRX's Master Patch Original Fit 4 Pack includes patches in different sizes, providing a comprehensive approach to treating breakouts across the skin. Whether it's a small, pesky pimple or a larger blemish, these patches are designed to flatten raised imperfections and noticeably reduce their prominence.

One of the key benefits of this patch is its ability to calm pimple-induced inflammation and lessen redness. By gently soothing the skin, these patches assist in reducing the appearance of redness, promoting a more even and balanced complexion.

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

Many dermatologists highly recommend vitamin C to boost brightness and keep redness-prone skin calm and hydrated. It's one of the more affordable options, and it's also the most potent on this list with 23% ascorbic acid, plus super vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.

One of the reviewers swears that "Really good! I have tried tons of vitamin c serums and but it is effective and wonderful! It is moisturizing as well. No pore-clogging ingredients, and it gave it the green light. It is plumping up some wrinkles in my skin and clearing up hormonal acne. Recommend for sure, the smell dissipates quickly, and the results are worth it."

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

