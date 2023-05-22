COSRX's #LayerYourSPF TikTok Challenge Campaign Concludes with Record-Breaking Engagement 193+ Million TikTok Views in a Month

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a leading skincare brand, successfully concluded its #LayerYourSPF TikTok campaign in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam running from April 14th to May 7th. The campaign garnered tremendous attention, reaching a total of 193 million views under the hashtag #LayerYourSPF. Additionally, the brand hashtag, #COSRX achieved a remarkable milestone of 1.9 billion views, experiencing a 21% increase in engagement during the challenge period.

COSRX's LayerYourSPF Challenge Campaign

With an astounding participation of 21K+ individuals, the #LayerYourSPF challenge set a new record for COSRX's TikTok campaigns, surpassing all previous participation numbers. Content generated for the campaign also ranked within the top 1% ~ 3% of click generating videos in the Beauty & Personal care category in all 4 countries, verifying the popularity of the challenge.

The campaign not only drove participation through a filter-based challenge but also educated users on the importance of sun protection and the need to layer SPF to ensure complete UV coverage. In line with this, participants showcased their creativity and enthusiasm through a wide range of content, filming both indoors & outdoors, while on vacation, creating product reviews, introducing SPF layering techniques, the two-finger sunscreen method, UV camera tests, daily skincare routines, and more, using the COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++. These videos were then shared across TikTok, garnering extensive exposure for COSRX and its products among diverse age groups. This widespread engagement and positive response from the TikTok community highlighted the brand's successful efforts to reach a wider and more diverse customer base.

"The goal of the campaign was to increase awareness surrounding the importance of layering SPF before sun exposure and after every 2 hours," said a brand representative at COSRX. "To encourage participants to develop healthier skincare habits, we released a specially created filter that encourages users to imitate the hand gestures to pat in the SPF. We believe this is what made our campaign a success. Because it is fun, easy and informative!" she added. "We also want everyone to recognize the importance of sun protection and to know that little lifestyle changes can prevent sun damage and pre-mature aging such as dark spots, loss of elasticity and wrinkles in the future!"

The remarkable success of the TikTok campaign translated into positive sales outcomes. Based on the April sales outcomes in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the sales of COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++ witnessed a staggering 74% increase compared to the previous year, showcasing the direct impact of the campaign on sales growth.

COSRX expresses its sincere gratitude to all the participants, TikTok users, and supporters who made the #LayerYourSPF Challenge an exceptional success. The brand remains committed to delivering innovative and engaging campaigns that promote skincare education and encourage a healthy skincare routine.

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

