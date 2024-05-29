Travelers To Korea Can Now Experience COSRX First-Hand at Select Duty Free Shops and Olive Young Stores

Having only been available online in South Korea, the brand has launched a resource for travelers to find the product at physical locations across the country.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the go-to skincare brand among dermatologists, is excited to announce the launch of its new "Finding COSRX in Korea" section on the FAQ page of its official website. This dedicated section aims to guide international travelers in locating and experiencing COSRX products at premier duty-free shops and Olive Young locations across Korea.

In efforts to enhance customer experience, the "Finding COSRX in Korea" section provides comprehensive information about where travelers can find COSRX products offline. This initiative is a direct response to the growing number of inquiries from international customers eager to explore and purchase COSRX products during their visit to Korea.

"This year alone, foreign customers from over 45 countries visited Korean duty-free shops, and some specifically sought out COSRX stores" said COSRX representative. "At Korean duty-free shops, customers can directly test 34 to 40 SKUs of COSRX products and ask our store managers any questions they have about the products and their usage, which is why we believe they prefer offline stores."

The ability to experience COSRX products first-hand is invaluable. At these duty-free and Olive Young locations, customers can:

Test Product Textures : Feel the unique formulations and textures of our products.

: Feel the unique formulations and textures of our products. Immediate Inquiries: Get real-time answers to questions about product use and benefits from knowledgeable staff.

Get real-time answers to questions about product use and benefits from knowledgeable staff. Personalized Recommendations: Receive tailored advice and recommendations based on individual skincare needs.

"Finding COSRX in Korea" is more than just a shopping guide; it's an invitation to immerse yourself in the heart of K-beauty. By visiting these locations, travelers can enjoy a unique and enriching shopping experience, ensuring they select the best products for their skincare routine.

For more information, visit the "Finding COSRX in Korea" section on our FAQ page.

Duty-Free Shops

Olive Young Locations

ABOUT COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

