COSRX's #PrepPair TikTok Challenge Concludes with Remarkable 49M+ Viewership

COSRX

03 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX's groundbreaking #PrepPair TikTok challenge has reached an extraordinary milestone, amassing an astounding 49.1 million views. This remarkable achievement marks the grand finale of the campaign, which officially concluded on December 12th, 2023, solidifying its status as one of the most engaging challenges on the TikTok platform.

Throughout the campaign period, the hashtag #COSRX garnered a total 3.4 billion views by December 25th, exhibiting an impressive growth rate of approximately 10%. This growth underscores the widespread resonance and engagement generated by the #PrepPair challenge, establishing itself as a viral sensation within the TikTok.

Launched on September 19th, 2023, the #PrepPair challenge quickly gained traction on TikTok, inspiring over 8,400 users to create captivating content featuring the campaign's filter. The challenge's success can be attributed to its simple and playful concept, encouraging users to showcase their unique and entertaining content. Participants were encouraged to flaunt newfound skin confidence through expressive selfies, allowing creativity in expressing confidence, happiness, excitement, quirkiness, or humor.

The challenge strategically utilized popular content formats on TikTok, incorporating engaging openings with phrases like "BUT FIRST" to capture users' attention. The incorporation of addictive soundtracks akin to those used in popular TikTok content further contributed to its success. Notably, the challenge lowered participation barriers by encouraging users to feature not only COSRX products but also other skincare items they were currently using, subtly emphasizing the versatility of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum.

Collaborating with skincare experts Dr. Zion Ko, Dr. Charles Puza, and Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, alongside TikTok influencers Angela Chalet (@angelac0123) and Madeline Ford (@madelineaford), the #PrepPair campaign emphasized the importance of a well-prepared canvas for an enhanced skincare experience.

Despite heightened advertising competition during the BFCM period, the #PrepPair challenge successfully utilized not only challenge content but also review content as advertising material, resulting in tangible sales conversions.

In a remarkable sales performance, Amazon BFCM sales witnessed a staggering 211% growth compared to the previous year. Furthermore, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum sales experienced a 382% increase in sessions and a remarkable 782% surge in units sold during the promotional period from November 17th to 27th.

"The #PrepPair TikTok filter became a global viral sensation, evolving beyond the TikTok platform and reaching 10 million views within three days, culminating in an astounding 49.1 million viewership," said the spokesperson of COSRX. "We're dedicated to providing solutions for various skin concerns. This challenge emphasizes effective ways to maximize the benefits of your skincare routine. We hope you will patiently await our return with an even more exciting challenge in the near future."

As the campaign concludes, the top 10 lucky winners will be awarded The AirPod Max along with a curated selection of COSRX products. Additionally, the top 200 winners will receive COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and a randomly selected product from the synergy duos for the perfect pairing. The official announcement of all winners is scheduled to take place on COSRX's Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_official) on January 5th, 2023.

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

