NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark circles remain one of the most searched skincare concerns, with consumers looking for solutions that visibly brighten, smooth, and refresh tired under eyes. K-beauty brand COSRX addresses this demand by with the launch of the 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch, debuting exclusively on TikTok Shop during TikTok's New Arrivals Day from March 18 through March 31.

Bringing PDRN Into a Targeted Eye Patch Format

Best Eye Patches for Dark Circles? COSRX Expands Its Viral 5 PDRN Line with Hydrogel Eye Patches for TikTok’s New Arrivals

Following strong consumer response to its viral 5 PDRN skincare line, COSRX introduces the collection's revitalizing benefits in a focused under-eye format. Building on the success of its best-selling Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, the newly released 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch delivers targeted care designed to visibly target dark circles and dullness.

At the core of the formula is a multi-source PDRN complex featuring five types of PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide). While most PDRN products rely on a single source, commonly salmon-derived PDRN, COSRX incorporates a broader blend, including centella asiatica, green caviar, rice, and lactobacillus. These varied sources are selected for their smaller molecular sizes, supporting enhanced absorption and optimized delivery to the delicate under-eye area.

In addition to the five types of PDRN, the formula enhanced with a brightening complex featuring Niacinamide, Alpha-Arbutin, Vitamin C, and Glutathione, ingredients known to support a more even-looking and radiant tone. Designed as a multi-functional treatment, the hydrogel eye patch helps to:

brighten the appearance of dark circles

smooth the look of fine lines

deliver soothing hydration

TikTok Shop Exclusive: New Arrivals (March 18–31)

The 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch will debut exclusively on TikTok Shop as part of TikTok's New Arrivals Day running from March 18 through March 31, where shoppers can enjoy a 13% launch discount.

Throughout the promotional period, customers who purchase the eye patch will also receive a full-size Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence as a complimentary gift. Select TikTok LIVE sessions will feature additional bundle savings along with exclusive limited-edition COSRX mini bag or pouch gifts for viewers.

With limited-time exclusivity and added benefits, skincare enthusiasts are encouraged to set their reminders and secure the launch beginning March 18 before the New Arrivals Deal concludes.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX