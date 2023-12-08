COSRX's #PrepPair TikTok Challenge Sweeps Across TikTok with Unprecedented Success

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the derm favorite skincare brand, has taken TikTok by storm with its latest social media sensation - the #PrepPair TikTok challenge. Launched just a month ago, the #PrepPair TikTok Challenge has captivated audiences across the nation, accumulating an astounding 3.2 billion cumulative views. The campaign's main hashtag, #PrepPair, has surpassed 45 million views, underscoring the resonance and impact of this innovative promotional endeavor. This meteoric rise attests to the overwhelming popularity the #PrepPair TikTok campaign has garnered within the skincare enthusiasts.

The key point of this campaign is COSRX's groundbreaking product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum. The challenge underscores the transformative effects of this innovative serum while highlighting the significance of preparing the skin as the foundation for an elevated skincare experience.

As of December 7, over 8,200 contents have been posted featuring the #PrepPair filter, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm and engagement from TikTok users. The hashtag's views have soared to an impressive 45million, attesting to the campaign's widespread resonance and impact. The success of the challenge can be attributed to its simple but playful concept, encouraging users to share unique and entertaining content that has captivated a broad audience.

With the help of skincare experts Dr. Zion Ko, Dr. Charles Puza, and Dr. Andrew Park, alongside TikTok influencers Angela Chalet (@angelac0123) and Madeline Ford (@madelineaford), the #PrepPair campaign emphasizes the importance of a well-prepared canvas for an enhanced skincare experience.

"The success of the #PrepPair TikTok challenge has exceeded our expectations. We're thrilled to witness the tremendous engagement from the TikTok, and we believe this campaign effectively communicates the transformative power of our The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum," says the spokesperson of COSRX.

All participants will automatically be included in the draw to win some incredible prizes. The top 200 winners will be awarded COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and a randomly selected products from the synergy duos for the perfect pairing. And the TOP 10 winners, will win The AirPod Max with COSRX products. The challenge ends on 22nd Dec 2023 (PST) and all winners will be announced via their official Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_official) on Jan 5th, 2023.

Join the #PrepPair movement on TikTok and discover the secret to unlocking radiant and revitalized skin with COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

