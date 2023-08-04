COSRX's Snail Essence Continues to Reign as Best Seller with Remarkable Growth During the 2023 Amazon Prime Day Sale

04 Aug, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the beloved derm favorite skincare brand, is thrilled to announce yet another milestone in its remarkable journey. Following this year's Amazon Prime Day sale in the United States, COSRX's Snail Essence has maintained its reign as the #1 Best Seller in its category, solidifying its position as a top-performing product.

Amazon BSR #1, COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Comparing sales data from the previous year's Amazon Prime Day, COSRX has experienced an astonishing growth of 297%. This exceptional growth speaks volumes about the high demand and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers, further cementing COSRX's position as a leading player in the skincare industry.

During the 2023 Amazon Prime Day, COSRX products showcased their immense popularity with impressive rankings in the Best Seller Rankings (BSR). Notably, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence claimed the top position, maintaining its dominance for four consecutive weeks as of August 4. In addition, several other COSRX products made significant strides in the rankings:

#1 in Beauty & Personal Care Category, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

With an exceptional ability to cater to everyone's skincare expectations, the unique formulation of the snail mucin essence is slime-like and lightweight, supporting the skin barrier. It neither feels heavy on the skin nor leaves behind a sticky residue. A social media cult favorite, this essence suits all skin types, including acne-prone skin, and is known to even out skin tone, fade the appearance of dark spots, hydrate, and provide anti-aging benefits. The COSRX Snail Mucin Essence is a revolutionary skincare product with a game-changing and effective formulation, making it popular globally.

One shopper raved that "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok and I'm so glad I did. This product leaves my skin so moisturized and looking like a glazed donut~! 10 hours after I applied it my mother asked me if I had sprayed something on my face to make it look so glowy; no... no I did not, I patted snail mucin on my face before work~!"

"We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers for their overwhelming support during this year's Amazon Prime Day," said a spokesperson for COSRX. "COSRX has always been dedicated to delivering high-quality, science-backed products, and the phenomenal response we received during this event is a testament to the trust our customers place in us."

With six COSRX products soaring into the top 100 rankings, including the chart-topping Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, the brand reinforces its dedication to creating effective, customer-centric skincare solutions. As COSRX continues its journey, the brand remains devoted to developing products that cater to diverse skincare needs and provide visible results.

Suitable for all skin types, this must-have product can be purchased on the COSRX store at Amazon.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

