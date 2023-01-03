COSRX's Snail Essence is 50% off at "Love Your Skin" Event!...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are starting 2023 with a goal to be on top of your skincare, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop. Derm favorite skincare brand COSRX is partnering with Ulta's Love Your Skin Event to bring you the viral TikTok product, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence at a whopping 50% off on Jan 7, 2023! Don't sleep on this deal as it lasts for just 24hrs – or while stocks last!

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

"We wanted to thank you for the overwhelming love and support you've given us throughout all 3 consecutive Snail Challenges held in 2022. The #SlapSnail, #SnailDanceChallenge and #SnailDuoShot were all global successes accumulating up to 273.6M views on TikTok alone. It garnered hundreds of participants, including mega influencers like Dr. Shah, Hyram, Lexi Rivera, Andrew Davila, Ben Azelart, Noeminikita and Darcy McQueeny. It also led to the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence being sold out across stores all over the world," said the brand representative. "None of this would have been possible without you. So, we wanted to thank you with a particularly incredible deal on our TikTok approved, bestselling snail essence. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event seemed like the perfect way to do this, helping you kick start 2023 with a skincare splurge you deserve!" she added.

TikTokers aren't the only ones going crazy for the Snail Essence. The best-selling snail essence has amassed thousands of 5-star ratings on Ulta, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin. One shopper said it totally changed the look and feel of her skin, "I have never written a review but this one is really a game changer. My skin is basically textureless now. I used to have a lot of bumps and dryness and it's gone!! It also has completely soothed my red blotchy skin. Buy it!!!" Another consumer asserted that "I pick my face, so I had so much redness for weeks and dried skin and I used this for one night under moisturizer and my redness has completely went away and my skin feels so smooth and hydrated! This is going to be my new holy grail works way better than any moisturizer for acne scars."

This offer is just for 24 hours so make sure to pencil the date into your calendar to make the most out of Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Everyone can shop the TikTok approved essence on Ulta Beauty.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

Media Contact:

Hye In Lee

82-2-6357-9606

[email protected]

SOURCE COSRX