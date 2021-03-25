Cost Estimation Software Expands Trimble's Connected Construction Portfolio

The software allows contractors to quickly and accurately develop a bid by creating a pricing database, which can be reused from project to project, improving the speed and accuracy of the preconstruction and bidding process. Once the bid is developed, Trimble Quest software can be used to develop a blueprint that can be referenced to optimize the procurement, planning and cost control processes. Contractors, estimators and project managers can communicate changes, track and record on-site progress quantities, produce claim certificates and report on utilization of individual resources. This cloud-based software benefits project teams who need to collaboratively manage and control the budgets of complex construction projects from multiple stakeholders and locations.

Increased Efficiency

Estimators working on a tight deadline can reuse costing libraries, rapidly produce detailed cost estimates, and manage and compare supplier and subcontractor quotes to quickly price a bid. The pricing library is designed to mirror the stages of the construction project, enabling fast information access to quickly make pricing changes.

Budget Management and Forecasting

Trimble Quest software captures on-site progress, provides a view of budget versus actuals and monitors resource allocation to help civil contractors extract insights and manage their budget in real-time. Contractors can link their estimate to a schedule to forecast resource requirements, plan for cash flow and view real-time dynamic reporting on project performance.

"Armed with sophisticated, advanced estimating software, contractors can develop and manage construction cost estimates with real-world accuracy," said Shelly Nooner, general manager, Trimble Civil Design and Engineering Division. "Pricing bids, monitoring on-site progress and forecasting requirements are seamlessly handled by Trimble Quest's innovative approach to budget management. Adding cost estimating and budget management to Trimble's Connected Construction portfolio expands our civil software capabilities to better address preconstruction planning as part of the project lifecycle."

Availability

Trimble Quest estimating software is available now and can be purchased with an Essential License for a private, single user workspace or with an Enterprise License, which offers a fully-featured, multi-user workspace. For more information or to sign up for a demo, visit: constructionsoftware.trimble.com/quest.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

