Cost of Care Continues to Strain Veterinary Care Access, New Study Finds

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most veterinarians (94%) say clients' financial considerations sometimes (56%) or often (38%) limit their ability to provide recommended care, according to the PetSmart Charities-Gallup State of Pet Care Study: Veterinarians' Perspective on American Veterinary Care, launched today. According to the new study, part two in a series, cost is cited as a reason pet parents decline treatment more than twice as often as any other factor, mirroring the prior results from pet parents, who also indicate financial concerns are the most common reasons they decline care.

Financial Care Discussions Marked by Disconnect in Perception

The new research reveals a stark gap in perception between veterinarians and pet parents: 81% of veterinarians say they often or always recommend an alternative treatment plan when care is declined due to cost. However, prior data revealed 73% of pet parents who declined care due to affordability reported they were not offered a more financially accessible option by their veterinarian. Similarly, while 41% of veterinarians say they often (22%) or always (19%) provide financing or payment plan options to clients struggling with cost, just 23% of pet parents report ever being offered such a plan.

Limited Training to Navigate Financial Conversations

Despite the prevalence of affordability concerns, many veterinarians say they received little or no formal training on how to discuss financial barriers with clients. Nearly half (48%) say their education did not prepare them at all to have these conversations, and another 32% say they were only minimally prepared.

"After listening to pet parents, it was essential that we also hear directly from veterinarians," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "They, too, experience the emotional toll when financial barriers stand between pets and recommended care. These findings highlight the need for upfront, more compassionate conversations about care between veterinarians and the families they serve. When we work together to address these challenges, more pets can access the veterinary care that keeps them healthy and at home with the families who love them."

Emotional Strain for Providers and Pet Families

Veterinarians report that clients' inability to afford treatment often has profound emotional consequences for both pet families and veterinary teams. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of veterinarians agree it is difficult to watch clients struggle with costs, and 74% agree that euthanizing a pet for financial reasons is one of the hardest aspects of their job. Forty-one percent report that this outcome, euthanasia due to unaffordable treatment, occurs at least sometimes in their practice.

When care is declined, veterinarians most frequently worry about the pet's health deteriorating (98%), and 88% express concern for the emotional toll on the pet's family.

Spectrum of Care Offers a Partial Solution

The Spectrum of Care approach that adapts treatment recommendations based on the needs of the patient, the client's circumstances (which would include financial considerations) and the veterinary team's capabilities, is familiar to most veterinarians (88%). However, only half (51%) say they often or always apply this framework.

When it comes to addressing costs, 17% of veterinarians say they proactively attempt to understand a client's financial concerns before making treatment recommendations, compared with 49% who do so afterward and 34% who address costs only if a client raises the issue.

"Veterinarians enter this field because they care deeply about the welfare of animals," said Dr. Robyn Jaynes, director of veterinary affairs at PetSmart Charities. "They too are impacted by the rising costs of delivering care on their businesses and their own mental wellness. We're grateful to those who contributed to this study. Their insights and engagement are critical in evolving affordable solutions that meet the needs of pet parents and for veterinarians and their teams."

Addressing these issues requires increasing comfort with practicing Spectrum of Care and fostering collaboration across the veterinary system to expand education and resources. In doing so, a future can be built where pets have access to care, families have choices, and veterinary professionals are supported to provide lasting, compassionate service. For more information on how PetSmart Charities is working to expand access to veterinary care to reduce this burden nationwide or to help support initiatives for pets and their families, visit PetSmartCharities.org.

Methodology

Results for the PetSmart Charities-Gallup State of Pet Care: Veterinarian Perspectives on American Veterinary Care study are based on a web-based survey conducted with 933 practicing veterinarians in the U.S. Gallup conducted the survey between September 9 and October 5, 2025. Respondents were sourced from an opt-in, professional panel of U.S.-based veterinarians and referrals from the PetSmart Charities network to reach as broad of a sample of veterinarians as possible.

For results based on the total sample of the study, the credibility interval is ±3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Since this sample is not weighted, the credibility interval assumes the sample is equivalent to a simple random sample. Credibility intervals for subgroups are larger. Question wording, practical difficulties in conducting surveys, and the method of obtaining this sample of veterinarians can introduce error or bias into the findings.

