Costa Rica Land Capital Partners Announces Grand Opening of Arenal Hills

Premier Luxury Master-planned Community in the Heart of Costa Rica Includes 128 Homes in Phase One

SPRING HILL, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica Land Capital Partners is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Arenal Hills , a gated luxury master-planned community located in a special part of Costa Rica. Phase one of the development includes 128 homes with a total of four phases to be rolled out over the next eight years.

Costa Rica Land Capital Partners has partnered with the elite designers and craftsmen of The Springs Resort and Spa and Nayara Gardens, named among the top eco-tourist destinations in the world, to develop the Arenal Hills community, Club Cabana, Club Vida, and the villa homes. Their attention to detail is unparalleled, which is evident throughout the villa homes and the community itself.

With awe-inspiring views of the Arenal volcano and five-star caliber amenities, Arenal Hills offers homebuyers two-bedroom, two-bath single-story villas and three-bedroom, three-bath two-story floorplans, ranging from 2800 to 4800 square feet. Arenal Hills' luxury villa homes start in the low $400s.

"Arenal Hills is the result of a combined passion for the area, the desire to bring the ultimate luxury master-planned community to this special part of Costa Rica, and an unwavering commitment to preserve the character, peace and adventure of its surroundings," said Gerald Baum, CEO of Costa Rica Land Capital Partners, and sole owner of Arenal Hills. "Additionally, this breathtaking community is driven by decades of collective experience in developing and building luxury resort properties in Costa Rica."

Designed and built by famed architects Pablo Rodriguez Sánchez, Jorge Chinchilla and Pamela Cascante, the homes of Arenal Hills are beautifully appointed with handcrafted native hardwoods like bamboo, teak, and laurel, which are milled on-site by skilled craftsman. Only the finest materials are used in Arenal Hills homes, whether it is the marble wash basins imported from the mountains of Peru, or the cascading two-story waterfall pools sculpted by hand, Arenal Hills homes are designed to be instruments of timeless beauty for homebuyers.

Arenal Hills residents enjoy:

Extensive use of glass doors and panels to bring the outdoors inside the villas

Top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and handcrafted cabinetry

Furnished villas with custom furniture built onsite

Private custom waterfall pool and six-jet jacuzzi

Fully stocked villas with linens, towels, kitchen items, toiletries and more

Onsite concierge services

Four-person EZGO golf cart to get around the property

24-hour security, remote door entry, and security system

Privacy landscaping maintained by community's team of landscapers

Fiber-optic high-speed internet and television

Additionally, Arenal Hills' Club Cabana, now underway, will offer 50,000 square feet of rejuvenation where homeowners can swim in spacious, Infinity edge pools, enjoy a drink at the swim-up bar, work out in the top-of-line fitness center, indulge in a fast-paced game of pickleball, or take in a yoga class. There is ample outdoor spaces for get-togethers and entertainment. Club Vida, schedule to break ground in 2024, will offer even more amenities including a restaurant.

Owners of Arenal Hills homes are also granted VIP access to the renowned The Springs Resort and Spa, a world-class luxury resort located just a short drive away. The Arenal Hills concierge desk provides complimentary shuttle service to The Springs Resort and Spa and back on a regular schedule each day. The five-star amenities available to Arenal Hills owners include:

Twenty-eight mineral-laden, artisan hot springs with magnificent views of Arenal volcano

A 14,000 square-foot spa and fitness center

Four restaurants including the famous Ginger Sushi Bar and Las Ventanas fine dining

River kayaking and tubing

Horseback riding and mountain biking

Wildlife sanctuary tours, nature hikes and bird watching

Located only two hours from both the San Jose and Liberia airports, Arenal Hills is in a prime location that provides unforgettable experiences including hiking or ziplining in tropical forests, encounters with wildlife including thousands of exotic birds and animals such as the curious and amazing sloths living on Arenal Hills' property and the opportunity to connect with local culture in the city of La Fortuna.

The lush surroundings throughout the Arenal Hills community are the vision and creation of a talented team of architects, engineers, and senior landscape experts. Each home features custom built furnishings and cabinetry, with unique design details from Arenal Hills' onsite woodshop and talented craftsmen. Top of the line appliances are included in all villas. Lastly, the construction of Arenal Hills is managed by engineer, Alejandro Guerrero.

The owners of Arenal Hills have a long, successful history in the U.S. finance industry, and know that there has never been a better time to make an investment in Costa Rican real estate.

To learn more about Arenal Hills, please visit www.arenalhills.com .

About Costa Rica Land Capital Partners

Costa Rica Land Capital Partners is the parent company and sole owner of Arenal Hills, a gated luxury master-planned community in Costa Rica. Since inception in October 2007, Florida-based Costa Rica Land Capital Partners has gone through an extensive plan submission, environmental review and multi-year municipalities approval processes to begin developing Arenal Hills' highly crafted luxury vacation home community. Additionally, Gerald Baum, CEO and Developer of Costa Rica Land Capital Partners, has a successful history in the United States finance industry, as well as experience engaging with highly respected Costa Rican accounting, legal and development firms to bring Arenal Hills to fruition.

About Arenal Hills

Arenal Hills is a premier luxury vacation home development located in La Fortuna, Costa Rica across 140 acres of lush landscapes that overlook the famous Arenal Volcano. Developed by Costa Rica Land Capital Partners, phase one of Arenal Hills will include 128 homes with two-bedroom, two-bath single-story villas and three-bedroom, three-bath two-story floorplans, ranging from 2800 to 4800 square feet. Designed and built by famed architect Jorge Chinchilla, the homes of Arenal Hills are beautifully appointed with handcrafted native hardwoods like bamboo and laurel, which are milled on-site by skilled craftsman, as well as the finest marble harvested from the mountains of Peru. Arenal Hills residents enjoy fully furnished villas with private waterfall garden hot tub pools, onsite concierge services, 24-hour security, and five-star luxury amenities such as Club Cabana and Club Vida. Nestled amongst breathtaking rainforests, rivers, and mountains, Arenal Hills' prime location provides residents unforgettable experiences including hiking or ziplining in tropical forests, encounters with wildlife including exotic animals and thousands of breathtaking colorful birds and sloths, and the opportunity to connect with local culture in the city of La Fortuna. For additional information, visit www.arenalhills.com .

