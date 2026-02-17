Costa Rica to Host Latin America's Leading MedTech Forum

Organized by CINDE, the forum will convene global MedTech and healthcare leaders in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica is a global MedTech hub, exporting over US$10 billion in medical devices in 2025.

Over 100 multinational life sciences companies, including 14 of the world's top 30 MedTech firms, operate in the country.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica will once again become the stage for global MedTech and life sciences leaders as it hosts the Life Sciences Forum 2026 (LSF26) on June 4th, 2026 at the Costa Rica Convention Center.

The forum is the region's largest and most influential event dedicated to medical technology and healthcare innovation, designed to bring together executives, researchers, investors, and policymakers to explore the future of global supply chains, investment opportunities, and emerging technologies.

A Hub for Global MedTech

"Costa Rica offers the perfect blend of world-class talent, advanced manufacturing, and regulatory expertise that multinational companies seek to ensure resilience and compliance in today's competitive environment," said Marianela Urgellés, Managing Director of CINDE. "The Life Sciences Forum is more than an event it's a gateway for global leaders to discover new opportunities, forge partnerships, and be part of the country's dynamic life sciences ecosystem."

Global Challenges, Regional Leadership

LSF26 will address some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare and MedTech:

Resilient supply chains in an era of global disruption.

in an era of global disruption. Integration of AI and digital health to accelerate innovation.

to accelerate innovation. New investment frontiers across Latin America.

across Latin America. Collaboration models between multinationals, startups, academia, and governments.

To further expand on these challenges, the forum will bring together multinational companies, strategic suppliers, consulting firms, and investors to explore key topics shaping the sector's future from automation, artificial intelligence, and big data to new materials, healthcare regulation, strategic investment, and the rapidly changing global healthcare landscape.

The event is co-organized by CINDE and the Health & Tech Prime Partners, a coalition of six key life sciences solution providers: Enhanced Compliance Inc. (ECI), Grupo Vargas, Inventory and Distribution Services (IDS), Microbiología y Calidad Industrial (MCI), Operaciones e Ingeniería de Avanzada (OPIA), and Electrotécnica. As strategic partners of CINDE, they share a common vision: to accelerate growth and elevate the sophistication of the value chain by bringing together the entire ecosystem in this landmark event.

The Life Sciences Forum is made possible with the support of key sponsors such as FedEx, DHL, Microtechnologies, and Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología (ULACIT).

A Proven Platform

Since its inception in 2013, the Life Sciences Forum has attracted over 1,400 leaders from 20+ countries, serving as a catalyst for strategic partnerships and investments. Its 2026 edition is expected to surpass all previous records, reinforcing Costa Rica's position as a trusted partner for companies seeking growth, innovation, and access to global markets.

Executives, investors, and decision-makers eager to explore Latin America's leading MedTech ecosystem are invited to join Costa Rica in June 2026.

More information about registration and participation will be shared through CINDE's official channels.

About CINDE

CINDE offers expertise and strategic guidance for investment, business development, and promotion of talent initiatives in Costa Rica. Thanks to its more than 44 years of working with multinational firms and serving as a key player in the investment ecosystem, CINDE has developed dozens of talent promotion initiatives as a key element in the Costa Rican business climate and helped more than 450 multinationals to set up in Costa Rica.

SOURCE CINDE