Costa Rica's Agricultural Sector Showcased Its Best at The Global Produce & Floral Show 2025 in California

The Costa Rican delegation featured tropical fruits, roots and tubers, vegetables, flowers, and foliage across two national stands.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica took part in The Global Produce & Floral Show 2025, one of the most important international trade fairs for the agricultural sector, held from October 16 to 18 in Anaheim, California, United States. The country hosted two national stands—one dedicated to fresh produce and another to tropical flowers and foliage.

A total of 20 Costa Rican companies presented their export offerings, which included tropical fruits such as fresh pineapple and bananas, as well as roots and tubers like cassava, yam, malanga, and ginger. The stands also showcased vegetables and a wide variety of tropical flowers and foliage.

"This fair served as a strategic meeting point for companies to expand their network of contacts, strengthen existing business relationships, and generate new opportunities in the North American market," said Mario Sáenz, Export Manager at PROCOMER.

Over the three-day event, participating companies held meetings with distributors from the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. They also took part in market visits and promotional activities through the fair's digital platform, which facilitated engagement with buyers before and after the event.

For the first time, Roca de las Alturas joined the national delegation, alongside companies from the Huetar Norte, Huetar Caribe, Brunca, and Cartago regions.

"As a Costa Rican company, we are proud to have participated in a platform that allowed us to build strategic alliances, explore new markets, and learn about the latest trends in packaging, quality, and innovation. Our participation reflects our company's commitment to excellence, global competitiveness, and the promotion of Costa Rican products in highly demanding markets. This experience inspires us to continue growing and strengthening our international presence, bringing the best of our land to new destinations," said Jafet Álvarez C., Vice President of Roca de las Alturas S.A.

The United States remains a key trading partner for Costa Rica. In 2024, it accounted for 46.68% of the country's total trade value—over USD 9.285 billion—of which 17.51% corresponded to agricultural products.

