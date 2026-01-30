Costco Launches First Same-Day Websites in France and Spain with Instacart

Costco members in France and Spain can now shop online through Costco's websites and have groceries and other goods delivered in select locations, powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro technology

Launch brings Instacart's enterprise technology and fulfillment solutions services to France and Spain for the first time, further expanding its enterprise platform into Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) and Costco Wholesale announced the expansion of their North American partnership into Europe, with the launch of Costco's first-ever same-day delivery websites in France and Spain, powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro commerce platform and fulfillment solutions services. Costco members in France and Spain can now shop online and receive delivery through Costco's websites in each country – sameday.costco.fr and sameday.costco.es . The initial rollout includes delivery from all Costco locations in France and Spain, including locations in the Paris metropolitan area and Mulhouse in France, as well as Bilbao, Madrid, Seville, and Zaragoza in Spain.

Costco members in France and Spain can now place orders directly through Costco's websites. Orders are fulfilled and delivered from the store to the member's door, giving members an easy way to stock up on household staples and everyday essentials and have them delivered same-day. Fulfillment models in each country align with local laws, regulations, and market conditions. To provide a seamless, high-quality experience for Costco members, Instacart is partnering with European-partner companies in each country at launch for the picking, packing and delivery of orders. Members will also be able to enjoy same-as-in-store pricing, giving them access to the same value they expect in-store, with a flat service fee per order.

"Costco has been a trusted partner for many years in North America, and we're incredibly proud to expand that relationship into Europe," said Chris Rogers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Instacart. "Powering Costco's online ordering and delivery program in France and Spain is a testament to the strength of our enterprise e-commerce technology suite, and allows Costco to launch delivery in a way that's scalable, and built around their members. For Costco, this unlocks a new level of access and convenience for members, and for Instacart, this marks a new chapter as we bring our over 13 years of grocery industry expertise to more global markets."

"Online ordering and delivery gives members in France and Spain greater flexibility in how they shop Costco's assortment and build on the services we already offer," said Pierre Riel, Executive Vice President, Costco Wholesale International Division at Costco Wholesale. "It's another step in making Costco easier to access while continuing to deliver the value, quality, and service our members expect."

Instacart currently supports delivery from Costco locations across the U.S. and Canada and powers Costco's Same-Day websites, sameday.costco.com and sameday.costco.ca , through its Storefront Pro technology. The expansion into France via sameday.costco.fr and Spain via sameday.costco.es builds on this foundation, extending Instacart's enterprise technology and fulfillment capabilities to support Costco's Same-Day presence and delivery programs in new international markets.

Instacart's Storefront Pro is an enterprise-grade commerce platform that enables retailers like Costco to operate and quickly scale their own online ordering and delivery programs. Instacart's end-to-end fulfillment technology and services power hundreds of grocers' e-commerce sites in North America, and are now expanding into Europe. This expansion builds on Instacart's broader international enterprise platform momentum, including Caper Carts in Australia and upcoming launches in the UK.

