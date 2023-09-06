Cosylab Taps BrandingBusiness to Revitalize Its Brand

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading B2B brand strategy firm, BrandingBusiness, unveiled that it partnered with Cosylab in revitalizing its brand strategy and identity system, as well as its guiding statements – their purpose, vision, mission, and values. Late last week the technology vanguard launched its bold new brand in an orchestrated celebration and website unveiling, marking a new chapter in the company's history.

Founded over 20 years ago in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Cosylab is a technology company delivering leading-edge expertise, software, and electronics for the world's most advanced systems. Over the years, their work has come to power the planet's most complex machines, including nuclear accelerators, optical and radio telescopes, fusion reactors, and cancer therapy systems, to name a few.

As the business expanded globally and from the scientific sector to the medical, Cosylab realized the need to refresh the brand. The organization had grown from being known as the 'Big Science accelerator guys' to a company that enables organizations to make scientific breakthroughs, deliver state-of-the-art cancer treatments, and bring clean fusion energy to the world.

The new brand positioning gives the company a unifying story and platform for its two unique market domains – scientific and medical – and brings them together under the singular idea and tagline of "Advancing humanity. Engineering remarkable." This refreshed platform also drives the look and feel of the visual identity. The new logo and design system highlight the company's vision, passion, and energy, and provide a much richer toolkit for a broader customer base that spans scientific institutes, space and fusion organizations, medical device manufacturers, and clinics.

To evolve the brand strategy, BrandingBusiness conducted comprehensive research across customers, employees, and the competitive set to unearth how people viewed Cosylab and the evolving market. "We learned that what sets Cosylab apart is their curiosity about the world and the passion to make it better," commented Bob Kersten, Executive Director at BrandingBusiness. "That spirit, paired with their unique end-to-end capabilities, fuels their ability to deliver for organizations, patients, and humankind in ways not possible before."

"We are proud of our journey, our achievements and the values which we have created as we've grown from a small, ambitious start-up to a leading player whose solutions are integrated into the most significant international big science projects, including CERN and ITER, as well as the largest medical device manufacturers and cancer centers worldwide to provide better cancer treatment and clean energy to as many people as possible," said Dr. Mark Pleško, CEO of Cosylab. "BrandingBusiness was an excellent partner in helping us capture our brand pillars based on extensive research and reinvigorating the brand to express a holistic and modern Cosylab for years to come."

