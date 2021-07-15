COTA and MedStar Health Partner To Drive Scientific Research and Expedite Delivery of Innovative Cancer Treatments

BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc. , an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced a new research partnership with MedStar Health. COTA will support MedStar Health in its use of real-world data to accelerate scientific discovery and improve care for cancer patients.

MedStar Health is the largest healthcare provider in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region. Its cancer team — including MedStar Health Cancer Network and the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute — provides care to patients across 10 sites. The Institute's academic cancer partner — Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center — is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers in the nation to receive this designation by the National Cancer Institute.

"Our partnership with COTA will support our ongoing efforts to leverage deep clinical data to power research that will improve outcomes for cancer patients," said Neil J. Weissman, MD, FACC, FASE, president of MedStar Health Research Institute and chief scientific officer for MedStar Health. "As a leader in oncology real-world data, we are excited to work with COTA to drive innovative research that will change how cancer is studied and treated."

"Collecting and understanding data is becoming increasingly important to how we select cancer treatments for individuals," says Louis M. Weiner, MD, director of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute. "The Institute's research collaboration with COTA will help accelerate advances and enhance our goal of providing our patients with tomorrow's cancer treatments, today."

COTA provides comprehensive oncology real-world data abstraction, curation, and analytics capabilities to leading healthcare provider organizations and life sciences companies that are caring and developing treatments for patients living with a wide range of cancers. The company uniquely combines oncology expertise with technology-enabled data abstraction techniques to curate meaningful, longitudinal, and de-identified datasets.

"At COTA we serve as a critical bridge between healthcare providers and the researchers who can accelerate clinical development to make life-saving treatments available to patients faster," said Mike Doyle, CEO of COTA. "We are proud to collaborate with MedStar Health, a well-respected leader in oncology, to advance scientific discovery with representative and diverse real-world data."

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported human data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com .

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values — Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork — across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region's largest home health agency, we're committed to providing high-quality health care that's also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health — it's how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org .

CONTACT: Jaimee Ryan - [email protected]

SOURCE COTA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cotahealthcare.com

