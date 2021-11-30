COTA Collaborates with University of Chicago Medicine and UT Southwestern on Research To Be Presented at the American Society for Hematology's Annual Meeting & Exposition

"Real-world data is an absolutely critical part of moving cancer care in the direction of personalized medicine." Tweet this

COTA's four research collaborations using real-world data focused specifically on hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. This research generated valuable evidence across a number of important diagnostic and therapeutic questions, such as inclusive risk prognostication, vulnerable subpopulations, and the real-world effectiveness of novel systemic treatment. Access to this research can be found here:

"In order to truly understand how drugs and treatments are impacting blood cancer patients, one of the fastest and most reliable sources of truth is real-world data," said Ankit Kansagra, MD, oncologist, and medical researcher at UT Southwestern. "Real-world data is an absolutely critical part of moving cancer care in the direction of personalized medicine — and we are proud to have COTA as our collaborator and research partner in driving toward this value-driven change in cancer research and treatment."

Alongside industry leading collaborators like the Cleveland Clinic, FDA, and Friends of Cancer Research, COTA also nearly doubled the number of peer-reviewed research publications year-over-year and secured two oral presentations at major scientific conferences, the annual Transplant Cellular Therapy Conference and the annual meeting of the American Urologic Association.

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported human data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com.

