COTA, Inc. Announces Headquarter Relocation to Boston for Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc., a healthcare technology company that uses real-world evidence to bring clarity to cancer care, has announced that the Company's headquarters will be relocating to Boston on August 1, 2019. The Company will maintain a New York City presence, but will continue to grow and reinforce its operational activities in Boston. Boston's robust health technology and life science industries fit perfectly with COTA's mission of improving cancer care. The Company will be located at 101 Arch Street.

The Greater Boston Area is home to many of the most respected cancer centers in the world, that are dedicated to investing and growing their oncology programs. In total, the area has over 35 hospitals and 35 higher education learning institutions. With top tier talent, in vast numbers, COTA's leadership is confident that recruiting efforts will flourish, which will drive further innovation within the company.

In addition to strong employee talent and innovation, the Greater Boston Area has been the nation's top area for growth in life sciences for the last seven years. As COTA works to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a path to the right care, being in a city that holds over 4.6% of the region's total life science industry employment is imperative.

"As we enter a new age of oncology care and discovery, we have observed a significant shift in which clinical leaders, payers, and researchers are moving away from stockpiling data, to finding the true value within the collected data," said Mike Doyle, CEO of COTA. "Companies who are poised to better understand existing stores of information will be the ones that make a difference at the point of care and impact patient lives. By moving our headquarters to Boston where many of us have deep roots, we are excited to help further the reputation of the city as the hub for healthcare innovation."

With existing COTA employees already living in Boston, the relocation will allow for improved company collaboration, with the ability to expand upon recent momentum. Most notably, COTA signed a research collaboration agreement with the FDA and partnered with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation to advance precision medicine at scale. Both the partnerships and the relocation are helping drive COTA's mission of developing a precise and comprehensive picture of cancer in order to improve the overall lives of patients.

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by doctors, engineers and data scientists, COTA is committed to bringing a patient first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world evidence. The Company organizes fragmented, often hidden data from the real world to provide clarity in cancer care. Combining clinical expertise in cancer with proprietary technology and advanced analytics, COTA's platform helps inform decisions and action in oncology. COTA partners with providers, payers, and life science companies to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to make better decisions with the right data, visit cotahealthcare.com.

