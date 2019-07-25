COTA Welcomes Daniel Lane as Vice President for HEOR to Drive Outcomes-Based Research in Oncology

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc., a leading precision medicine technology company that uses real-world data to bring clarity to cancer care, has named Daniel Lane as its new Vice President for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR). Daniel brings extensive experience in leading oncology outcomes research organizations, and leveraging innovative datasets to generate impactful real world evidence (RWE) across multiple healthcare sectors. Combining this with COTA's expertise and understanding of real-world data will allow the company to better support its partners as they improve access and quality in healthcare.

In its mission to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care, COTA is excited to expand its capabilities around health outcomes research. As it continues to build out the HEOR/RWE program, the Company is committed to empowering stakeholders in the oncology community to conduct research using these real-world data sources to study the efficacy of drugs within different populations and understand how access to care impacts outcomes.

"Throughout my career, the focus has always been – and remains – on trying to find ways to improve oncology patient care. Despite this fact, there are few companies out there now who truly have this as the mission and vision guiding their work," said Daniel Lane. "I'm thrilled to be joining the group of individuals that have been assembled at COTA, all driven by their own unique connections to improving cancer care. Joining a diverse team comprised of experienced medical researchers, oncologists, data analysts – all backed by a powerful technology engine – allows me to work with more life science partners to see how the application of real-world data can impact patients."

In his role, Daniel will be collaborating with physicians, statisticians, data scientists and others both within and outside COTA to develop, conduct, and support research projects including observational studies, pharmacoeconomic analyses, and external control arms, among other areas. Daniel will also guide COTA's strategy in both HEOR and RWE generation. Prior to joining COTA, Daniel served as the group director of real-world data/real-world evidence for US HEOR Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb. In this role, he led a team focused on real world evidence strategy, and research focused on health policy, disparities, quality of care and patient-reported outcomes.

Earlier in his career, Daniel was on the managed care side of the industry, where he worked with life science partners and government agencies looking for ways to improve access and quality of care. Daniel is a clinically trained pharmacist who received his PharmD from the Hampton University School of Pharmacy and continued his residency and graduate work at the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy. During his time in active clinical and administrative practice, he went on to complete his PhD in Social and Administrative Sciences from the University of Michigan's Rackham School of Graduate Studies and his MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

"Over the past several years, we've fully immersed ourselves in understanding and unpacking real-world data sources. Bringing Daniel onto our team allows us to actively use the data we're generating and collecting to improve patient care," said Andrew Norden, M.D., chief medical officer, COTA. "We're looking forward to working with existing and new partners in a meaningful way that empowers them to do more research around quality, access, and innovation in oncology care, research, and drug development."

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by doctors, engineers and data scientists, COTA is committed to bringing a patient first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world evidence. The Company organizes fragmented, often hidden data from the real world to provide clarity in cancer care. Combining clinical expertise in cancer with proprietary technology and advanced analytics, COTA's platform helps inform decisions and action in oncology. COTA partners with providers, payers, and life science companies to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to make better decisions with the right data, visit cotahealthcare.com.

