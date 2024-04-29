COTA Welcomes Eminem and Sting for USGP Headlining Concerts

The two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers mark one of the biggest musical weekends ever at COTA.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit of The Americas is thrilled to announce musical icons Sting and Eminem as headliners at the Germania Insurance Super Stage during the Formula One Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

On Friday, October 18, Sting will perform fan favorites such as "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," "Message in a Bottle," among many others. The rock icon has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and boasts 17 Grammy Awards from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist. Sting's performance at the USGP will be the only visit to Texas amid his "Sting 3.0" tour.

Eminem will take over Saturday, October 19 for a rollicking performance honoring his tremendous impact on hip hop and the music industry during the past two decades. 2024 is a special year for the Detroit rapper – it marks the 25th anniversary of his epic Slim Shady LP – which made him famous with the hit "My Name Is." Eminem just announced his new album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)" which will be released this summer. Eminem hasn't played a headlining show in 5 years making this appearance a can't-miss opportunity to see a living legend perform.

Tickets to the USGP include access to these headlining concerts after the on-track action ends for the day, making for a weekend of nonstop entertainment at The Circuit. In 2023, Formula One organizers awarded COTA with the Event Spectacle Award in honor of the incomparable fan experience during USGP weekend. To learn more and reserve your tickets, visit TheCircuit.com.

ABOUT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world's greatest drivers competing in motorsport's biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas, there is fun at every turn.

For more information visit www.thecircuit.com . For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens!

Join the conversation on social media:

Facebook: @CircuitofTheAmericas

Twitter : @COTA

Instagram: @cota_official

SOURCE Circuit of the Americas