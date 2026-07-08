COTLIN Unveils a New Standard in 15-Inch Built-In Ice Maker Delivering Crystal-Clear Bullet Ice for Premium Home Bar Experiences

ALBANY, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COTLIN today introduced the COTLIN 15" Undercounter Ultra-Clear Bullet Ice Maker (IMB55BI), a 15-inch undercounter ice maker for built-in or freestanding use for homeowners who want clearer, better-looking ice ready at the bar without relying on cloudy freezer ice, last-minute bags of ice, or countertop machines.

COTLIN Unveils 15-Inch Crystal-Clear Bullet Ice Maker for Premium Home Bars

As more homeowners upgrade kitchens, wet bars, basement bars, and entertaining spaces, ice is becoming part of the drink experience — not just something that keeps a glass cold. From cocktails and soda to iced coffee, mocktails, and weekend drinks with guests, clearer ice can make everyday drinks look and feel more complete.

The IMB55BI is designed to bring that experience into a standard 15-inch undercounter format. It produces up to 52 lbs of ultra-clear bullet ice per day, stores up to 26 lbs internally, and fits naturally into home bars, kitchens, and entertaining spaces where drinks are served.

"Home entertaining is no longer limited to special occasions," said Owen, CEO at COTLIN. "Many homeowners are building better everyday drink experiences at home — from a weeknight iced coffee to a weekend cocktail with friends. The IMB55BI was designed to make clearer, better-looking ice part of that experience, while fitting cleanly into the spaces where people already gather."

Clearer Bullet Ice for Everyday Home Bar Drinks

The IMB55BI uses an advanced spray-type ice-making system that keeps water moving as it freezes. This helps reduce trapped air inside the ice and supports clearer, denser bullet ice than typical cloudy freezer or countertop ice.

Each bullet ice piece measures approximately ODΦ1.1" × 1.50" (ODΦ30 × 38 mm), creating a generously sized ice option for everyday drinks, home bar service, and entertaining.

The result is a clearer everyday ice option for drinks where appearance and serving experience matter — from cocktails and mocktails to soda, iced coffee, sparkling water, party drinks, and casual whiskey pours.

Built to Keep Ice Ready Before Guests Arrive

For hosts, ice problems often appear at the least convenient time — during a pour, in the middle of a conversation, or just as guests arrive.

With up to 52 lbs of daily ice production and 26 lbs of internal storage, the IMB55BI helps keep ice ready for family drinks, game nights, BBQs, and weekend entertaining. That means fewer last-minute ice runs and more time spent with guests.

Key hosting-focused features include:

Up to 52 lbs of ice production per day

Up to 26 lbs of internal ice storage

Automatic stop when full

Automatic resume as ice is used

12-hour timer to help align ice production with daily routines or off-hour use

A Built-In Upgrade From Countertop Ice Makers

Portable countertop ice makers can be useful for occasional use, but they often take up counter space, hold less ice, and feel separate from the design of a finished kitchen or bar.

The IMB55BI is designed for homeowners who want a cleaner built-in look, larger internal storage, and clearer bullet ice ready where drinks are served. Its undercounter format helps reduce countertop clutter and moves ice production into the space where drinks are served — whether that is a home bar, kitchen, wet bar, or entertainment area.

For homeowners who like the look of clearer ice but do not want to freeze, cut, and store ice by hand, the IMB55BI offers a ready-to-use clear ice solution for everyday home-bar drinks and hosting moments.

Designed for 15-Inch Undercounter Spaces

The COTLIN IMB55BI measures 14.9"W × 22.6"D × 34"H, allowing it to fit comfortably beneath standard countertops. Its front-facing ventilation system supports undercounter installation without requiring side ventilation space, while its freestanding capability gives homeowners additional layout flexibility.

A reversible door allows the unit to be configured for left- or right-side opening, helping it fit naturally into different kitchen, bar, and entertainment layouts.

Because undercounter ice makers can require planning for water and drainage, COTLIN provides installation details on the product page to help homeowners confirm fit before purchase.

Easier Ice Maker Cleaning and Maintenance Over Time

Ice quality depends not only on how ice is made, but also on how clean the system stays over time. The IMB55BI includes maintenance-focused features designed to make upkeep easier and more predictable.

One-touch self-cleaning: Starts an automatic cleaning cycle with a single button to support routine cleaning.

Starts an automatic cleaning cycle with a single button to support routine cleaning. Hidden filter design: Keeps the filter out of sight while allowing convenient replacement.

Keeps the filter out of sight while allowing convenient replacement. Smart filter replacement reminder: Alerts users when it is time to replace the filter.

Alerts users when it is time to replace the filter. 9-level ice thickness adjustment: Lets users adjust ice thickness to better match different drink preferences and usage needs.

Lets users adjust ice thickness to better match different drink preferences and usage needs. LCD control panel: Shows ice-making status, settings, and maintenance reminders at a glance.

The IMB55BI is UL certified, providing added confidence for homeowners seeking a permanent undercounter ice maker for residential beverage spaces.

Availability

The COTLIN 15" Undercounter Ultra-Clear Bullet Ice Maker (IMB55BI) is available at across major retail platforms including cotlinlife.com, Amazon, Home Depot , Walmart , Wayfair, with a discount price of $1299.99.

As part of the launch, COTLIN is offering a limited-time introductory promotion:

MSRP: $1,399.99

$1,399.99 Launch Price: $1,299.99

$1,299.99 Savings: $100 Off

$100 Off Valid through: [July 31st , 2026] at cotlinlife.com

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About COTLIN

Cotlin is dedicated to redefining the standard for home and small-scale commercial beverage appliances. By bridging the gap between commercial reliability and modern residential aesthetics, we engineer premium refrigeration solutions that turn everyday drinks into a premium experience. We build for those who appreciate advanced engineering, refined details, and the true art of hosting.

PR Contact

Vivian

Marketing Manager, COTLIN Team

[email protected]

SOURCE COTLIN