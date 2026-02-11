Last-Minute Valentine's Day Dessert Delivery in Mooresville & Lake Norman: Cottage Grove Bakery Launches Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Dessert Boxes

The Ordering Deadline has been extended to Friday the 13!

With Valentine's Day approaching and demand for meaningful last-minute gifts rising, Cottage Grove Bakery, a Mooresville-based artisan bakery, today announced the release of its limited-edition Valentine's Day Dessert Boxes, available with free local delivery on February 14 throughout Mooresville and the Lake Norman area.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for gifting, sharing, or celebrating at home, the Valentine's Day Dessert Boxes feature a curated assortment of handcrafted cookies and specialty tarts, baked fresh without preservatives and presented in ready-to-gift packaging.

"People want something personal, local, and genuinely special—especially when time is tight," said the bakery's head pastry chef. "These boxes are meant to feel thoughtful and indulgent, not mass-produced. Everything is baked fresh and finished by hand."

From Everyday Artisan Baking to Seasonal Gift Experiences

Known locally for small-batch production and classic European-inspired pastries, Cottage Grove Bakery has expanded its seasonal offerings to meet growing demand for premium dessert gifting during major holidays.

The Valentine's Day Dessert Boxes reflect that approach—combining visual presentation with high-quality ingredients and scratch baking techniques typically reserved for boutique patisseries.

Each box is handcrafted by a local pastry chef and intentionally limited in quantity to ensure freshness and consistency.

Serving Local Valentine's Day Gift Searches Across Lake Norman

People searching for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts will find Cottage Grove Bakery by using location-based searches such as:

By offering handcrafted dessert boxes with local delivery, the bakery provides a convenient and elevated gifting option across the greater Lake Norman region.

What's Inside the Valentine's Day Dessert Boxes

Selections may include:

Heart-shaped sugar cookies with royal icing and festive sprinkles

Lemon crinkle cookies

Brown butter chocolate chunk cookies

Brown butter ANZAC cookies (oat & coconut)

Cherry Bakewell tarts

Blackberry crumble tarts

Chocolate praline heart tarts

All desserts are made without preservatives and baked specifically for Valentine's Day fulfillment.

Valentine's Day Box Options & Pricing

Customers may choose from three curated formats:

Each box is packaged in a white bakery gift box with a clear display window and finished with a Valentine-red ribbon, eliminating the need for additional wrapping.

Delivery Details & Ordering Deadline

FREE Valentine's Day delivery in Mooresville on February 14

Limited production quantities

Order cutoff: February 12, Now exteneded to Friday the 13th!

With Valentine's Day falling mid-week this year, the bakery anticipates strong last-minute demand and encourages early ordering to secure availability.

For those searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift in Mooresville or the Lake Norman area, Cottage Grove Bakery offers a locally crafted alternative to traditional flowers or chocolates—freshly baked, beautifully packaged, and delivered on Valentine's Day.

**About ** Cottage Grove Bakery

Cottage Grove Bakery is a Mooresville, North Carolina–based artisan bakery specializing in handcrafted cookies, tarts, and seasonal desserts. Known for small-batch production and preservative-free baking, the bakery focuses on quality, presentation, and community-driven service throughout the Lake Norman region.

