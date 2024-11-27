Cotton and Melissa Wood Health Invite You to Slow Down This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Incorporated is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Founder of Melissa Wood Health, designed to inspire intentional living and mindfulness this holiday season. Rooted in comfort, sustainability, and self-awareness, this collaboration encourages slowing down and incorporating intentionality into the fabric of everyday life.

Cotton x Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

As the pace of life accelerates, the need to pause and reconnect has never been more essential. Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, the founder of Melissa Wood Health, has built her community on the power of mindfulness and simple, intentional choices. Cotton, a timeless symbol of natural comfort and sustainability, amplifies this message by encouraging people to live more thoughtfully and authentically.

"Cotton is more than a fabric—it's a reflection of intentional living," said Kim Kitchings, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Cotton Incorporated. "This collaboration with Melissa Wood Health highlights how something as simple as choosing natural cotton can bring us closer to a slower, more mindful way of life, while making sustainable choices that feel as good as they are meaningful."

To celebrate this collaboration, an exclusive, intimate gathering in New York City brought together tastemakers and friends to explore the synergy between mindfulness and comfort. The initiative continued with a live guided meditation session hosted by Melissa on Instagram ( @discovercotton ) on Monday, November 25th. This practice invited participants to step back from the holiday hustle, cultivate presence, and reflect on their intentions for the season.

The campaign further unfolds through inspiring content on social media and Melissa's podcast, Move With Heart, inviting audiences to explore how cotton plays a vital role in slowing down and reconnecting with themselves and the world around them.

"Living intentionally begins with small, meaningful choices," said Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. "From the energy you create to the fabrics you wear, these decisions shape how you feel and engage with your surroundings. Cotton, as a natural material, represents mindfulness at its core—grounding us in comfort and sustainability while encouraging us to live in alignment with what truly matters."

By weaving mindfulness into every stitch, Cotton and Melissa Wood Health are inspiring a new way of approaching the holidays—one rooted in simplicity, authenticity, and presence. Together, they invite everyone to rediscover the beauty of slowing down, embracing the comfort of natural fibers, and making choices that connect us to a more intentional way of life.

This holiday season , let cotton remind you to pause, reflect, and savor every moment.

About Cotton

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, and YouTube.

The Fabric of Now is Cotton's new always-on, modern marketing platform that lives within The Fabric of Our Lives®—a bold leap into the future of how we connect with the people who love us.

About MWH:

MWH, founded and created by Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, is a health, wellness & lifestyle platform on a mission to create a more mindful way of life, accessible and attainable for all. MWH has a growing library of 1,000+ workouts in a variety of styles (pilates, yoga, meditation, pre & postnatal, barre, dance flow, etc.), with new classes released each week and diverse programming targeting specific fitness styles and goals. A destination to help better every aspect of life, Melissa's accessible practice has something for everyone at every point in their journey.

More information and membership details for MWH can be found at melissawoodhealth.com. Keep up with Melissa and her collaboration with Cotton on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth, and tune into her podcast Move With Heart for more!

SOURCE Cotton