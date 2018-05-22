Cotton Patch Cafe Launches New Summer Menu Featuring Chicken Fried Ribs

Available through Aug. 26, Cotton Patch's limited-time summer specials include:

Chicken Fried Ribs – this all-new, all-Cotton Patch appetizer comes with four chicken fried ribs and is served with BBQ sauce or ranch for dipping

Baby Back Ribs – available in full- or half-rack portions, these ribs are slow-roasted in special seasoning and finished with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Avocado Burger – seasonal avocados add a fresh twist to Cotton Patch's classic steakhouse burger

Onion Rings – golden, crispy fried onion rings can be ordered as a side dish or as a crispy, crunchy topping for ribs, burgers and more

Coconut Cream Pie – homestyle dessert features sweet custard topped with house-baked meringue and fresh coconut

Baby Back Ribs are also available as half-rack combos with a choice of either made-from-scratch Chicken Tenders or Fried Shrimp. Guests can also top their ribs with crispy new Onion Rings.

Throughout the season, guests can complement their meals with regional craft beers or enjoy a frozen summer Swamp Thing cocktail topped with melon liqueur.

Members of the Cotton Patch E-Club can also enjoy a free order of Onion Rings with the purchase of any entree May 21-28.

With its mill-inspired design, Cotton Patch Cafe is known for Southern hospitality and Southern comfort food made from scratch using fresh ingredients. More information about the Cotton Patch menu, which varies by location, is available at www.cottonpatch.com.

About Cotton Patch Cafe

Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in more than 50 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home, and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. Recently, Cotton Patch was named among the industry's most significant brands as part of NRN's Top 200 Chains. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

