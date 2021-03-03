Cottonelle® Announces Partnership with BLKHLTH® to Launch Colorectal Cancer Initiative

Together, Cottonelle and BLKHLTH will work to address stigmas and reduce barriers associated with screening for colorectal cancer by providing health educational resources and free at-home colorectal cancer screening tests [3] available at Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere , while supplies last. [4]

"Due to systemic racism, Black people have reduced access to health-protective resources –like livable-wage jobs, healthy foods, affordable health insurance and quality medical treatment - that could impact the prevention, detection and treatment of health conditions like colorectal cancer," said Matthew McCurdy, Co-Founder and President of BLKHLTH. "Cottonelle approached us wanting to address these issues and we are excited to partner with them to further our mission and address the health disparities that Black people face, starting with colorectal cancer, that have a big impact on our community. Together, we'll spread awareness, provide resources like screening, education, and financial support, and encourage our community to take preventative action."

To reduce the financial burden of some patients, Cottonelle and BLKHLTH have partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to provide financial assistance to Black patients in need of follow-up care. Learn more about the Cottonelle and BLKHLTH sponsored financial assistance fund at Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere. Additionally, BLKHLTH will engage ambassador organizations in five key markets including Detroit, Houston, Oakland, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. to help amplify the messages around the risks for colorectal cancer within the Black community and aid in the distribution of the complimentary screening kits in those communities.

Joining the mission is simple, with several ways to get involved:

Commit to having conversations about colorectal cancer and the importance of getting screened by tagging your family and friends on social media using hashtag #GoodDownThere and challenging them to get screened

Visit Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere to understand the warning signs of colorectal cancer and complete the online form to request a complimentary screening test (while supplies last) [5]

Find a care provider or learn more about the financial assistance fund in partnership with the Colon Cancer Alliance by calling the helpline at (877) 422-2030

Join Cottonelle and BLKHLTH in the "Let's Go There" round table discussion on March 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on Facebook or YouTube to learn more about the risks, signs to look for and what you can do to challenge your friends and family to complete a screening

"As a brand dedicated to downtherecare, being able to provide more access to care and education that will help save lives is an important initiative for us," said Arist Mastorides, Kimberly-Clark North America Family Care President. "Cottonelle is proud to partner with BLKHLTH to help raise awareness around colorectal cancer and shine a light on this typically taboo topic."

A recent survey[6] found that one in five Black adults would not be comfortable discussing colorectal cancer with anyone, including a medical professional. To help encourage these important downtherecare conversations, Cottonelle has partnered with actor and comedian, Deon Cole, who has a close friend currently battling colorectal cancer. Deon will moderate a virtual round table discussion alongside McCurdy of BLKHLTH and leading gastroenterologist and health equity researcher at UCLA, Dr. Fola May. "Let's Go There" will be broadcast live Thursday, March 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET on the Cottonelle Facebook and YouTube pages.

"Obviously, I like to use comedy as a way to lighten the mood on serious topics, and we're gonna go there," said comedian Cole about the virtual round table discussion. "We've got a serious problem with thousands of Black people not having access to screening tests and health resources, so we're going to get comfortable by talking about being uncomfortable and help get at-home colorectal cancer screening tests in the hands of thousands of Black Americans so we can help save lives."

To learn more about the Cottonelle and BLKHLTH partnership, please visit Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com .

About BLKHLTH

BLKHLTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to critically engage and challenge racism and its impact on Black health. This is done through workshops and trainings, practice-based consulting, community health events, and digital media. Its vision is a world where racism and other intersecting forms of oppression do not determine a person's ability to achieve optimal health. Learn more about BLKHLTH at BLKHLTH.com or follow the conversation on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

[KMB-B]

[1] The Colorectal Cancer Alliance and American Cancer Society

[2] https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures-2020-2022.pdf

[3] Kimberly-Clark Corporation and BLKHLTH Inc are not liable for any results or outcomes of the Second Generation FIT® screening test included within this kit and make no warranties nor express or implied representations whatsoever regarding the accuracy of the test. Providing of the test does not constitute medical advice nor is it intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. With any medical test it is possible to receive false negatives or false positives so always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified medical provider with any question you may have regarding a medical condition. Use of the Second Generation FIT screening test is solely at your own risk.

[4] 5,000 at-home Second Generation FIT® colorectal cancer screening tests available, while supplies last

[5] Kimberly-Clark Corporation and BLKHLTH Inc are not liable for any results or outcomes of the Second Generation FIT® screening test included within this kit and make no warranties nor express or implied representations whatsoever regarding the accuracy of the test. Providing of the test does not constitute medical advice nor is it intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. With any medical test it is possible to receive false negatives or false positives so always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified medical provider with any question you may have regarding a medical condition. Use of the Second Generation FIT screening test is solely at your own risk.

[6] Online survey of 503 Black adults conducted by YouGov on behalf of Cottonelle. Fieldwork was undertaken between February 19-24, 2021. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. Black adults (aged 18+). The margin of error is +/- 4.4%

