Cottonseed oil market size to grow by 965.24 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cottonseed oil market size is estimated to increase by 965.24 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period - Request a sample report
Global cottonseed oil market – Vendor analysis
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers cottonseed oil for frying, spray oil, baking, and industrial margarine.
- Aryan International - The company offers organic cottonseed oil for frying, and baking and can be used in processed food items such as mayonnaise, spicy dishes, and potato chips.
- Asha Cotton Industries - The company offers cottonseed oil under the brand called Asha.
- Bunge Ltd. - The company offers cottonseed oil used as margarine, edible oils, bakery and grain under various brands such as Dadla, Komili, Gagan, wholeharvest, Espiga, and El Maizal.
The global cottonseed oil market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cottonseed oil in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aryan International, Asha Cotton Industries, Authentic Oil Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Matangi Cotton Industries, Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd., PYCO Industries, S.R. Cotton, SULU ORGANICS Corp., Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Holding BV, and Oilseeds International Inc. and others.
The global cottonseed oil market is at its growing stage. Established vendors have started acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach. Moreover, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the competition among the existing players during the forecast period.
Global cottonseed oil market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global cottonseed oil market - Segmentation assessment
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (GM cottonseed oil and Non-GM cottonseed oil) and Distribution channels (Offline and Online).
- The GM cottonseed oil segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The segment was the major contributor to the global cottonseed oil market in 2022. The segment is expected to witness a decline due to government restrictions in countries such as India, where the sales of GM cottonseed oil are prohibited for human consumption unless approved by the government. Various organizations in India test oil products to identify the mixture of unapproved components in the product. Most of such products did not have GM ingredients labeling on the product. Therefore, the factors mentioned above indicate that the sales of GM cottonseed oil products are expected to decline during the forecast period.
By geography, the global cottonseed oil market is segmented into APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cottonseed oil market.
- APAC will account for 80% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Cotton production in India is expected to increase during the forecast period due to special schemes such as intensive cotton production programs launched by the government. This will positively affect the cottonseed oil market in the region during the forecast period. The various use of cottonseed oil in other industries is also expected to increase the demand for cottonseed oil in the region during the forecast period. Cottonseed oil is used for developing biodiesel in APAC, and the use of biodiesel is expected to increase due to the depletion of fossil fuels globally.
Global Cottonseed Oil Market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The health benefits of cottonseed oil are the key factor driving the global cottonseed oil market growth. One of the growth drivers of the global cottonseed oil market is the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the consumption of cottonseed oil. For instance, Cottonseed oil is low in cholesterol content, making it popular among health-conscious consumers. Similarly, Cottonseed oil has a high smoke point, making it suitable for deep frying and cooking at high temperatures. It has a neutral taste, the taste depends on the ingredients added to it. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Trends - The availability of cold-pressed cottonseed oil is the primary trend in the global cottonseed oil market growth. The demand for cold-pressed cottonseed oil is increasing among consumers, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The players in the market are also coming up with new cold-pressed cottonseed oil products. Cold pressing ensures that the product retains its natural antioxidants and natural odor and flavor. Cold pressing involves extracting the oils by pressing the fruits or seeds with a modern steel press. With increasing consumer preference for cold-pressed cottonseed oil, the global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The easy availability of substitutes is a major challenge to the global cottonseed oil market growth. Cottonseed oil is widely used in cooking as it has healthy unsaturated fatty acids. Other types of vegetable oils, however, can be used as replacements for cottonseed oil in commercial and domestic cooking. Palm oil, olive oil, soybean oil, and canola oil are some alternatives to cottonseed oil. The availability of substitutes, therefore, can hamper the global cottonseed oil market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this cottonseed oil market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cottonseed oil market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the cottonseed oil market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the cottonseed oil industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cottonseed oil market vendors
