Cottonseed oil market size to grow by 965.24 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cottonseed oil market size is estimated to increase by 965.24 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global cottonseed oil market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cottonseed Oil Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers cottonseed oil for frying, spray oil, baking, and industrial margarine.

The company offers cottonseed oil for frying, spray oil, baking, and industrial margarine. Aryan International - The company offers organic cottonseed oil for frying, and baking and can be used in processed food items such as mayonnaise, spicy dishes, and potato chips.

The company offers organic cottonseed oil for frying, and baking and can be used in processed food items such as mayonnaise, spicy dishes, and potato chips. Asha Cotton Industries - The company offers cottonseed oil under the brand called Asha.

Bunge Ltd. - The company offers cottonseed oil used as margarine, edible oils, bakery and grain under various brands such as Dadla, Komili, Gagan, wholeharvest, Espiga, and El Maizal.

The company offers cottonseed oil used as margarine, edible oils, bakery and grain under various brands such as Dadla, Komili, Gagan, wholeharvest, Espiga, and El Maizal. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global cottonseed oil market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cottonseed oil in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aryan International, Asha Cotton Industries, Authentic Oil Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Matangi Cotton Industries, Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd., PYCO Industries, S.R. Cotton, SULU ORGANICS Corp., Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Holding BV, and Oilseeds International Inc. and others.

The global cottonseed oil market is at its growing stage. Established vendors have started acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach. Moreover, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

Global cottonseed oil market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cottonseed oil market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (GM cottonseed oil and Non-GM cottonseed oil) and Distribution channels (Offline and Online).

The GM cottonseed oil segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The segment was the major contributor to the global cottonseed oil market in 2022. The segment is expected to witness a decline due to government restrictions in countries such as India , where the sales of GM cottonseed oil are prohibited for human consumption unless approved by the government. Various organizations in India test oil products to identify the mixture of unapproved components in the product. Most of such products did not have GM ingredients labeling on the product. Therefore, the factors mentioned above indicate that the sales of GM cottonseed oil products are expected to decline during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cottonseed oil market is segmented into APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cottonseed oil market.

APAC will account for 80% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Cotton production in India is expected to increase during the forecast period due to special schemes such as intensive cotton production programs launched by the government. This will positively affect the cottonseed oil market in the region during the forecast period. The various use of cottonseed oil in other industries is also expected to increase the demand for cottonseed oil in the region during the forecast period. Cottonseed oil is used for developing biodiesel in APAC, and the use of biodiesel is expected to increase due to the depletion of fossil fuels globally.

Download a Sample Report

Global Cottonseed Oil Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The health benefits of cottonseed oil are the key factor driving the global cottonseed oil market growth. One of the growth drivers of the global cottonseed oil market is the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the consumption of cottonseed oil. For instance, Cottonseed oil is low in cholesterol content, making it popular among health-conscious consumers. Similarly, Cottonseed oil has a high smoke point, making it suitable for deep frying and cooking at high temperatures. It has a neutral taste, the taste depends on the ingredients added to it. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The availability of cold-pressed cottonseed oil is the primary trend in the global cottonseed oil market growth. The demand for cold-pressed cottonseed oil is increasing among consumers, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The players in the market are also coming up with new cold-pressed cottonseed oil products. Cold pressing ensures that the product retains its natural antioxidants and natural odor and flavor. Cold pressing involves extracting the oils by pressing the fruits or seeds with a modern steel press. With increasing consumer preference for cold-pressed cottonseed oil, the global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The easy availability of substitutes is a major challenge to the global cottonseed oil market growth. Cottonseed oil is widely used in cooking as it has healthy unsaturated fatty acids. Other types of vegetable oils, however, can be used as replacements for cottonseed oil in commercial and domestic cooking. Palm oil, olive oil, soybean oil, and canola oil are some alternatives to cottonseed oil. The availability of substitutes, therefore, can hamper the global cottonseed oil market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cottonseed oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cottonseed oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cottonseed oil market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cottonseed oil industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa , North America , South America , and Europe

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cottonseed oil market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The castor oil and its derivatives market share is expected to increase by USD 811.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%. The increasing demand for castor oil and its derivatives in major end-use industries is notably driving the castor oil and its derivatives market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in castor oil prices caused by extreme dependence on climate may impede the market growth.

The ginger oil market share is expected to increase to USD 77.2 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.77%. The perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil is notably driving the ginger oil market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations on the labeling of ginger oil may impede the market growth.

Cottonseed Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2023-2027 965.24 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.44 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries US, India, China, Pakistan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aryan International, Asha Cotton Industries, Authentic Oil Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Matangi Cotton Industries, Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd., PYCO Industries, S.R. Cotton, SULU ORGANICS Corp., Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd., Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Holding BV, Maharashtra solvent extraction P Ltd., and Oilseeds International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cottonseed oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cottonseed oil market 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on GM cottonseed oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on GM cottonseed oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-GM cottonseed oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-GM cottonseed oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product (thousand t)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (thousand t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 108: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Aryan International

Exhibit 112: Aryan International - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aryan International - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aryan International - Key offerings

12.5 Asha Cotton Industries

Exhibit 115: Asha Cotton Industries - Overview



Exhibit 116: Asha Cotton Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Asha Cotton Industries - Key offerings

12.6 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 123: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Henry Lamotte Services GmbH

Exhibit 130: Henry Lamotte Services GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: Henry Lamotte Services GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Henry Lamotte Services GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 ITOCHU Corp.

Exhibit 133: ITOCHU Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: ITOCHU Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: ITOCHU Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: ITOCHU Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Matangi Cotton Industries

Exhibit 137: Matangi Cotton Industries - Overview



Exhibit 138: Matangi Cotton Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Matangi Cotton Industries - Key offerings

12.12 Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Oilseeds Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Oilseeds International Inc.

Exhibit 143: Oilseeds International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Oilseeds International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Oilseeds International Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 PYCO Industries

Exhibit 146: PYCO Industries - Overview



Exhibit 147: PYCO Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: PYCO Industries - Key offerings

12.15 S.R. Cotton

Exhibit 149: S.R. Cotton - Overview



Exhibit 150: S.R. Cotton - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: S.R. Cotton - Key offerings

12.16 Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Wilmar International Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio