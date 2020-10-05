COTY INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF COTY INC. IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Coty Inc. ("Coty" or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY) between October 3, 2016 and May 28, 2020 (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Coty's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose:

that despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions;

that as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics;

that Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain;

that, as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition;

and that, as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On May 29, 2020, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner had been "inflating the size and success of her [Kylie Cosmetics] business. For years."

On this news, Coty stock prices fell $0.56, or over 13%, from a close of $4.19 on May 28, 2020 to a close of $3.63 per share on May 29, 2020.

