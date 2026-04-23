COTY Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Concealed Deteriorating Trends - Coty Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Concealed Deteriorating Trends: SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Coty stock between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026

Lost money on your Coty investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Coty shares collapsed from $3.43 to $2.66, a cumulative 22% decline erasing $0.77 per share, after corrective disclosures on February 4 and 5, 2026 revealed that management's optimistic Class Period guidance had obscured worsening business fundamentals.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that while management publicly projected a return to growth and reaffirmed a $1 billion adjusted EBITDA target for fiscal year 2026, internal realities told a starkly different story. The lawsuit maintains that the Company's Consumer Beauty segment was already underperforming relative to the U.S. mass cosmetics category, Prestige fragrance sell-out had flattened against a growing market, and operational controls had deteriorated across the organization.

The Red Flags That Emerged

Prestige fragrance sell-out went from allegedly "in line with the market" in Q1 to flattish in Q2, underperforming the category by several points in what the Company itself called a "critical" segment

"in line with the market" in Q1 to flattish in Q2, underperforming the category by several points in what the Company itself called a "critical" segment Consumer Beauty sell-out continued to lag the U.S. mass cosmetics category by a wide margin throughout the Class Period

SKU counts in CoverGirl's annual innovation bundle had nearly doubled in recent years, inflating costs while management publicly emphasized efficiency gains

Gross margin declined 200 basis points and adjusted operating margin fell 330 basis points in the first half of fiscal 2026

The Company withdrew its full-year EBITDA and free cash flow guidance entirely, replacing it with a single-quarter estimate of just $100 million to $110 million in Q3 adjusted EBITDA

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

Plaintiffs contend that the gap between what was said publicly and what was happening internally grew wider as the Class Period progressed. On November 5, 2025, management described business trends as "improving, in line to slightly ahead of expectations." Yet by February 4, 2026, the incoming interim CEO acknowledged that "financial results in the past 18 months have been disappointing" and that the share price reflected investor skepticism about the Company's "long-term ability to compete in beauty."

The action claims that the November guidance was issued despite knowledge that operational discipline had eroded across both segments and that sell-in and sell-out trends remained misaligned.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 22, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com