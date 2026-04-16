COTY Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Misled Analysts - Coty Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Misled Analysts: SueWallSt

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on COTY

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors that sell-side analyst expectations for Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) were allegedly built on incomplete and misleading company disclosures, contributing to a 22% stock decline. Find out if you can recover your COTY investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell from $3.43 to $2.66 per share following corrective disclosures on February 4-5, 2026, erasing $0.77 per share in value. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 22, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management's Rosy Guidance

During Coty's Q1 FY2026 earnings call on November 5, 2025, management projected a return to like-for-like sales growth in the second half of fiscal 2026 and targeted approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. The complaint contends these projections painted an unjustifiably optimistic picture. Analysts covering the stock incorporated management's stated confidence in Prestige fragrance momentum, Consumer Beauty turnaround progress, and operational improvements into their models and recommendations.

The Downgrades Begin

When Coty released prepared remarks after market close on February 4, 2026, the gap between management's prior statements and actual performance became apparent, the lawsuit asserts:

Prestige fragrance sell-out was described as "flattish," underperforming the market by several points in the critical holiday quarter

Consumer Beauty continued to show a "large gap" in sell-out relative to the U.S. mass cosmetics category

The Company withdrew its full-year FY26 EBITDA and free cash flow guidance entirely

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was estimated at only $100 million to $110 million, implying near-breakeven adjusted EPS

A CEO transition was announced simultaneously with the below-expectation results

Execution Concerns Replace Growth Expectations on Wall Street

The action claims that analysts who had modeled second-half recovery scenarios based on management's November statements were forced to recalibrate. Interim CEO Markus Strobel acknowledged on the Q2 call that the stock hovering around $3 was "a signal that investors are skeptical about Coty's long-term ability to compete in beauty." The admission that "operational discipline has slipped across the organization over the past 2 years" directly contradicted the efficiency narrative management had promoted just three months earlier.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The shift in Wall Street sentiment on Coty reflects the magnitude of the alleged information gap." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your Coty losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 22, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com