SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 31, 2026 in Insulet Corporation Lawsuit - PODD

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding PODD: Institutional Portfolios Face Significant Exposure Following Two Omnipod Medical Device Corrections and Over $90 Per Share Decline from Pre-Disclosure Levels

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) during the period from February 21, 2025 through May 26, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(888) SueWallSt.

Insulet shares declined from approximately $236 to $146.01 per share across two corrective disclosures revealing systemic manufacturing defects at the Company's Acton, Massachusetts facility. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 31, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that included PODD securities during the Class Period should assess whether their funds purchased shares at prices that were allegedly artificially inflated by undisclosed manufacturing control failures. The magnitude of the stock-price declines, combined with allegations that management concealed material manufacturing deficiencies and quality-control issues affecting its Omnipod products, raises questions that fiduciaries should evaluate promptly.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders should consider the following:

The stock declined approximately $24 per share across the two immediate corrective disclosures which revealed manufacturing deficiencies that contradicted management's public statements regarding manufacturing quality, product safety, and quality-control processes.

The complaint alleges that Insulet failed to disclose manufacturing defects and quality-control deficiencies that ultimately resulted in two Medical Device Corrections.

that Insulet failed to disclose manufacturing defects and quality-control deficiencies that ultimately resulted in two Medical Device Corrections. Institutions that purchased shares at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period may recover losses without out-of-pocket costs through the class action mechanism

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

ERISA-governed plans holding PODD may have independent obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of plan participants

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Funds with significant PODD losses during the Class Period are well-positioned to serve as lead plaintiff, providing oversight that benefits the entire class while fulfilling fiduciary obligations to their own beneficiaries." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 31, 2026.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: What is the PODD class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026. Shares fell approximately 38% from their pre-disclosure price after the company disclosed two Medical Device Corrections systemic in its Omnipod insulin delivery devices, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PODD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PODD stock or securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com