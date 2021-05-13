Couchbase Appoints Carol Carpenter and Lynn Christensen to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase , provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced Carol Carpenter, Chief Marketing Officer at VMware, and Lynn Christensen, former Senior Vice President at Workday, have joined its board of directors. Carpenter and Christensen bring forth decades of experience leading and advising prominent software companies and will serve strategic roles as Couchbase continues to invest in its platform to power innovation for customers.

"We are proud to welcome Carol and Lynn to Couchbase's Board of Directors. Their combined experience of building and managing world-class teams while instilling a culture of innovation is aligned with our business framework and will benefit our customers," said Matt Cain, president and CEO of Couchbase. "Lynn's exceptional software development background and Carol's outstanding B2B marketing experience will be invaluable as we continue to build out, enhance and raise awareness of our modern database for enterprise applications."

Currently serving as CMO at VMware, Carpenter brings more than 25 years of experience across the technology sector to Couchbase's board of directors. Previously, Carpenter held the position of Vice President of Product Marketing at Google Cloud, CEO of ElasticBox (acquired by CenturyLink) and notable marketing leadership roles at Trend Micro, Keynote Systems, Apple and more.

"With so many aspects of our lives becoming digital, today's enterprises are facing unprecedented demands to undergo digital transformation and move to a modern database like Couchbase," said Ms. Carpenter. "I am excited to join the board and look forward to bringing my experience and expertise as the Company continues to deliver value to customers."

Christensen was previously Senior Vice President of Product Development at Workday. An industry veteran, Christensen brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across various industries and companies, including at Oracle, MarketTools and American Express.

"The Couchbase platform was uniquely designed for the requirements of enterprises who need the highest performance, reliability, scalability and agility in a single platform that serves both architects and developers," said Ms. Christensen. "I am thrilled to be joining this board and I hope that my experience understanding both technology and business issues brings a well-rounded perspective to the team."

With the addition of Carpenter and Christensen, Couchbase's distinguished board of directors now consists of ten members, including Couchbase President and CEO, Matt Cain; Edward Anderson, Founder and Managing Partner at North Bridge Venture Partners; Kevin Efrusy, Partner at Accel; Jeff Epstein, Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners; Alex Migon, Managing Partner at GPI Capital; Rob Rueckert, Partner at Sorenson Capital; David Scott, Founder and Executive Chairman of Nebulon; and Rick Simonson, Managing Partner of Specie Mesa.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com .

SOURCE Couchbase

Related Links

http://www.couchbase.com

