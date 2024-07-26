CougarD Soars with 115% User Surge: New Video Verification Feature Drives Unprecedented Growth

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CougarD, a leading innovator in mature dating, is delighted to announce its outstanding performance for the first half of 2024. The company has achieved significant milestones, including a 115% increase in user registrations and a 91% rise in paid subscriptions, driven by the successful implementation of its new video verification feature.

To further enhance community safety and authenticity, CougarD upgraded its user verification process in the first half of 2024 by implementing video selfie verification. This innovative measure aims to address the challenges posed by deepfake technologies and the shortcomings of traditional static image verification.

With this new video selfie verification process, users are required to use their phone's front camera to record a video for a live check and 3D face authentication. Once the video verification is successful, a "Verified" badge will appear on the user's profile, enhancing trust among other users. To protect user privacy, all submitted verification videos are automatically deleted after the verification process and cannot be recovered.

According to CougarD's User Report from early July 2024, the video verification feature has achieved remarkable success compared to the same period last year:

The number of user profiles that successfully obtained the "Verified" badge increased by 270%;

The user match success rate increased by 83%;

The number of messages sent by users increased by 112%;

Complaints about scammers decreased by 89%.

Undoubtedly, CougarD's video verification feature has played a crucial role in the healthy development of the community. The Report shows that users aged 18 to 25 experienced a 45% increase in match success rate after video verification, while users aged 26 to 45 saw a 65% increase. Nearly 60% of all users have completed video verification.

CougarD users can click the "Verified" icon on the homepage to access an exclusive page that showcases profiles of successfully verified users, ensuring they only receive messages from other verified daters. The community encourages interaction, matching, and chatting with video-verified members. In the message settings, users can choose to receive messages only from video-verified members, further enhancing the safety and reliability of interactions.

"Our new video verification feature has made a significant impact," said Alex Johnson, Lead Product Researcher at CougarD. "We have seen a substantial increase in user trust and engagement, which is directly reflected in our impressive growth numbers. This feature has not only attracted more users but also encouraged more users to opt for our paid services."

For more information about CougarD and its new video verification feature, please visit http://cougard.net/

CougarD is an innovative platform designed to bring together mature women and younger men seeking meaningful connections. As a premier dating site, CougarD stands out for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive profiles, and advanced matchmaking algorithms that ensure compatibility and foster genuine relationships. The platform is dedicated to creating a safe and respectful environment where members can engage confidently.

