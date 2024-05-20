Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Unveils a New Fully Integrated Commercial EV Advanced Accessory Module at ACT EXPO

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), unveiled its new fully integrated Advanced Accessory Module (AAM) for commercial electric vehicles today at North America's largest Advanced Commercial Vehicle Technology Conference (ACT EXPO), in Las Vegas, NV. This single integrated unit is a breakthrough for commercial vehicle OEM's. CSI's Advanced Accessory Module (AAM) is compact and incorporates all EV advanced accessory electronics including the high-voltage power distribution unit (PDU+), battery thermal management brake air compressor, the 3-4kW electric steering pump, 3kW cabin compressor, 12kW cabin heater, water pumps and one or two 20kW AC chargers. CSI's AAM brings multiple benefits to OEM customers. Paired with an electric axle and battery system, CSI's pre-packaged solution offers all the components and software to launch a new electric vehicle platform.

CSI's New Advanced Accessory Module

At less than 40 inches long and 32 inches in height, CSI's Advanced Accessory Module (AAM) fits under most standard truck and bus hoods. It incorporates CSI's newest PDU+ highly integrated electronics module with 4 battery string inputs, and a DC fast charge and AC charge input. The CSI AAM also has a multitude of outputs including two 250kW drive inverter outputs, 2 accessory drive outputs for steering and braking, a 2.5 kW 12V DCDC converter, and four 600VDC outputs for an AC compressor, heater, PTO, and other accessories. The AAM saves more than 50% of the high-voltage cabling, low voltage and communication wiring, and cooling plumbing in traditional commercial EV integrations. This results in overall weight savings of more than 300 lbs., a cost savings of more than $1,000/system, and enables much easier and faster OEM integration and production assembly.

"Our new fully integrated EV Advanced Accessory Module for commercial electric vehicles is a drop-in replacement for commercial EV power distribution, charging, and complete accessory suite. This gives OEM's a pre-engineered solution that is completely validated with reliable and proven components," said David Mazaika – CEO – Coulomb Solutions Inc. "This system saves countless hours of engineering and validation time. Paired with an electric axle and battery system, CSI's pre-packaged solution offers all the components and software to launch a new electric vehicle platform."

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices. CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

