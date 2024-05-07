COULSON AVIATION, PS AIRPORT, & PALM SPRINGS AIR MUSEUM PARTNER FOR 6 DAY AERIAL FIRE FIGHTING TRAINING IN PALM SPRINGS

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Advisory & Photo Opportunity

WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 10 am

WHERE: Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trl, Palm Springs, CA 92262|



WHAT: C-130 Hercules Aerial Fire Fighting Training and Water Drop



WHO: City Dignitaries, Wayne Coulson with Coulson Aviation, Fred Bell with Palm Springs Air Museum, PS Airport representative

WHY: Coulson Aviation USA has partnered with the Palm Springs Air Museum who has agreed to host along with the Palm Spring Airport Coulson's Air Tanker training program for the upcoming 2024 United States fire season.

"We will have our C-130 Hercules and Boeing 737 air tanker fleet training from May 9th to May 14th flying up to 50 training flights," said Wayne Coulson, CEO of Coulson Aviation. "We are extremely pleased to have the support of the Palm Springs Air Museum and the Palm Springs Airport."

"The Air Museum will be supporting Coulson with the Museum's infrastructure and will have one of Coulson's C-130 Hercules on display from May 9th to May 14th," said Fred Bell, Vice Chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum. https://palmspringsairmuseum.org

Coulson Aviation (USA) Inc. is the only aerial firefighting company operating both fixed-wing aircraft and Type 1 helicopters and is fully equipped to carry out aerial firefighting across the globe. With their proprietary technology, multiple aircraft types, and highly experienced attack crews Coulson can fight fires on multiple continents simultaneously. https://www.coulsonaviationusa.com/

50 flight crew and 20 maintenance crew are expected to work at different times throughout the training period. The Coulson fleet will operate throughout the lower 48 states during the Fire Season for the United States Forest Service and are 4000 USG Large Air tankers which are the largest in the fleet.

The Coulson fleet will be on contract in the United States until November when the majority of the fleet will head to Australia for their fire season and the remaining Air tankers will go to South America between Chile and Argentina.

