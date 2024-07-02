Council Oak Steaks and Seafood Restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Receives 2024 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Link to Photo of Steak and Wine at Council Oak

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Spectator magazine has presented its 2024 Award of Excellence to Council Oak Steaks and Seafood Restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Council Oak has earned the prestigious 2024 Wine Spectator award, which celebrates the world's best restaurants for wine.

Council Oak Steaks and Seafood Restaurant received the award for its outstanding wine program. Council Oak offers over 350 wines from more than a dozen countries with an extensive by-the-glass, half-bottle and large format selection. The Council Oak wine list represents numerous varietals, regions and prices and features Napa Valley classics, award-winning champagnes and first-growth Bordeaux wines. Council Oak's bar offers well-known liquors alongside an exclusive list of high-end spirits. All wines and spirits are optional and priced separately.

Overlooking the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood Restaurant offers sophisticated, classic American steakhouse fare, including USDA dry-aged prime steaks and the freshest seafood. Cuts of meat are dry-aged for up to 45 days, personally-selected and hand-sculpted inside its own Butcher Shop, which features a Himalayan salt-brick-walled chamber. The Council Oak open kitchen provides chefs with the finest culinary equipment, including a Josper Charcoal Oven and Argentine-style wood burning grill.

"Earning the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence validates the intensive focus of our Council Oak team on the restaurant's wine program," said Peter Brattander, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "We want to thank Wine Spectator for recognizing Council Oak Steaks and Seafood Restaurant, and our talented Team is committed to continue to delight our guests with the finest food and wine experience in Atlantic City."

Council Oak Steaks and Seafood Restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Champagne Brunch at Council Oak is offered Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For reservations, visit Council Oak Steaks and Seafood at www.HardRockAtlanticCity.com. Telephone 609-449-1000.

