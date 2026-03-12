Countdown 20 Days: Hotel & Shop Plus 2026 Shanghai Prepares to Unveil the New Trends of Hospitality Design

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the ultimate gathering of global hospitality and commercial space professionals! From March 31 to April 3, 2026, Hotel & Shop Plus (HSP) will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), offering an extraordinary platform for innovation, networking, and business opportunities. Organized by IM Sinoexpo, this premier trade fair is set to attract industry leaders, global brands, and professional buyers from around the world.

A Global Showcase of Cutting-Edge Solutions

HSP will feature over 2,200 exhibitors across an expansive 220,000+ square meters of exhibition space. Attendees will discover the latest advancements in hotel supplies, smart technologies, building materials, cleaning solutions, lighting, and commercial design.

Spotlight on the Hospitality Design: Visionary Speakers and Transformative Ideas

A series of high-profile hospitality design forums will be grandly held, bringing together top design masters from home and abroad to jointly explore future international design trends: China International Building & Interior Design Forum (E1A41), China International Lighting Design Forum (E2A41), The "Wonderful Journey of Pets" Exhibition Zone (E3L15), and Shanghai International Architecture Festival (N5G30). Industry professionals are warmly welcome to join for exchange and learning.

Meeting the IDF Speakers

The IDF Forum, themed "The Awakening of Design: Intelligent Healing & Symbiosis," will explore how design fosters sustainable, wellness-focused, and emotionally resonant spaces. Featuring an impressive lineup of globally renowned speakers, including:

Chris Godfrey , Global Co-CEO of HBA, a leader in luxury hospitality design.

, Global Co-CEO of HBA, a leader in luxury hospitality design. Wong Chiu Man , Co-Founder of WOW Architects, known for groundbreaking architectural innovation.

, Co-Founder of WOW Architects, known for groundbreaking architectural innovation. Debra Parkington , Design Director and Head of LW Design's Hong Kong branch, specializing in transformative interior design.

, Design Director and Head of LW Design's Hong Kong branch, specializing in transformative interior design. Cedric Jaccard, Founder and Chief Design Director of Avalon Collective, celebrated for his visionary approach to design.

Experience New Zones and Events

Evolving industry demands have reshaped supply chains: hotels now seek "spatial solutions" that create unique memories, not just standardized materials. This drives special exhibitions like "Aroma Healing Spaces" and "Floral Renewal & Spatial Transformation." The new "Hotels & Commercial Spaces × Aroma" forum integrates fragrance into hospitality, turning scents into tools for brand identity and guest loyalty. Concurrently, the Hotel Uniform Show and Hotel Housekeeping Competition will also take place!

Join Us in Shanghai

Pre-registration ends on March 30 at 5 PM, saving 100RMB onsite. See you in Shanghai!

https://regsh.hdeexpo.com/en/user/login?utm_source=offical&utm_medium=expohsp&utm_campaign=PRneswire0310

For more information, visit: https://www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

