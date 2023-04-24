COUNTDOWN TO 26th WORLD ENERGY CONGRESS BEGINS WITH RELEASE OF WORLD ENERGY COUNCIL'S GLOBAL ENERGY LEADERS SURVEY

Council survey shows growing alarm over pace and trajectory of energy transition

LONDON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the 26th World Energy Congress, to be held in Rotterdam from 22-25 April 2024, has begun today as the World Energy Council launches registration and releases the results of its latest Pulse Survey.

Reflecting the views of over 700 leaders of the global energy community, the survey shows that two thirds are concerned by the pace of energy transitions, nearly double who expressed similar concerns in the Council's April 2022 study. There is particular concern over insufficient bottom-up action, with 35% of respondents stating that individuals and communities should be empowered to lead transformations. 43% see challenges around 'affordability and modern energy access' as the most concerning aspects of ensuring a fair system.

Under the theme of "Redesigning Energy for People and Planet", the event will bring together 18,000 total attendees to discuss and identify solutions to fix an energy system which no longer meets the needs of societies that it was designed to serve.

Today, the first confirmed speakers are announced, including:

Amina Mohamed , Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group

, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group Ahmed Aboutaleb , Mayor, Rotterdam

, Mayor, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO, TotalEnergies

Phyllis Omido, Founder of the Centre for Justice, Governance and Environmental Action

John Elkington , Founder & Chief Pollinator, Volans

, Founder & Chief Pollinator, Volans Kim Yin Wong , Group President & CEO, Sembcorp

Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, and CEO, World Energy Council, said:

"The results of our Pulse Survey show that regional priorities differ and the majority agree that the world energy system is no longer fit for purpose. Energy transition leaders are concerned we are moving too slowly and the best way forward is to involve more people, diverse communities and sectors in making fairer and more far reaching energy transitions happen.

"Congress will demonstrate energy transitions are happening in all world regions. We will champion inclusive and intergenerational dialogue, share new ideas on the 'how to' and 'who with' of closing implementation gaps, promote trilemma solutions and celebrate transformational collaborations."

