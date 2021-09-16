Countdown to the Chinese Digital Century: 2021 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Countdown to the Chinese Century: Global Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is going to the world's biggest economy by as soon as 2025 at the latest (and 55% digital at around $12 trillion), $30 trillion (GDP) overall by 2030, and $50 trillion-$60 trillion (GDP/PPP) by 2050. It is paramount to understand Chinese consumerism that is going to define innovation in the Chinese Century.

The Chinese Century is imminent and understanding what will be the world's largest economy, its culture, and its philosophy will be imperative to navigate the new world. China is now at the forefront of global innovation seen for example in AI, big data, e-commerce, and live-streaming and has specific leads in high-speed rail, electric vehicles, renewable energy, fintech, and drones. Innovations such as virtual gifts, social e-commerce, AI apps, and super-apps are now being replicated around the world.

Advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, livestreaming, and mobile payments dramatically impact major areas of the economy such as transportation, finance, and healthcare while sectors such as industrial manufacturing, sport, and education will further undergo digital transformation.

New technologies of the future such as 5G, the IoT, autonomous vehicles, and blockchain will take China into the stratosphere however driven by its entrepreneurial flair, academic brainpower, public support, and hyper-speed consumption of the world's most powerful middle class. China led the world for much of global economic history pioneering the likes of the compass, paper, printing, silk, and gunpowder. Now it will lead again, realistically as early as 2025, and it will radically reshape the world in terms of technology, urbanization, rural transformation, culture, and the Belt and Road.

The event of the century will be China becoming the world's leading economy again and official centre of the new world. Each economic sector, innovation, and company have been detailed in an encyclopedic form. Alibaba and Tencent are already the sixth and seventh biggest companies globally by valuation and lead in sales, users, and data ecosystems. Huawei will lead the 5G revolution that will accelerate the future much faster than anticipated in the Western world. AI, big data, and the IoT will further consolidate Chinese pre-eminence.

The overall digital and economic transformation that is about to spectacularly unfold domestically in its urban mega-clusters such as the Jing-Jin-Ji, Yangtze River Delta, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, rural areas, and specific provinces, as China has now become a predominantly internal consumption economy and its 550 million rural inhabitants aspire to become digital entrepreneurs, is further detailed. Included is data such as the size of China's AI market by 2030, where is it already ahead of the US and what are the prospects and timeframes for overtaking the US in all four key areas, the top 1% of AI research papers, and overall AI patents, and how much will AI contribute to GDP in comparison to the US.

Also detailed is how many AI industrial parks and what individual size have been built, how much has been invested, and how many are going to be built in each province and urban mega-cluster. 5G is comprehensively examined from how many 5G base stations has China built to how many will it have built by 2023 and how many overall will it build. Included also is how many 5G base stations have been built in specific provinces and cities.

How many 5G subscribers will China have by 2025 and what percentage of the global total will this be is also discussed. How much 5G is going to contribute to Chinese GDP by 2030 and how quickly will Chinese innovation of these Fourth Industrial Revolutions technologies reduce the timeframe for the specific year China becomes the world's leading economy again are also questions answered. The Chinese economy will reach between $50 trillion to $60 trillion by 2050 and be $30 trillion by 2030.

The Chinese economy is therefore only around one-third to one-quarter through its economic transformation. China has emerged first into the new world and by 2025 will be already over halfway through its digital transformation as its consumptive dynamo power is fully unleashed through

Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as AI and 5G. History has come full-circle and the dawn of the new world has arrived; it is Asian but with a Chinese twist. Beijing is the new Chang'an. The future has been designed in China and the Dragon's Digital Dynasty is ready to go global.

Emerging Companies

Huawei

JD.com

Meituan Dianping

Pinduoduo

Tencent

Xiaomi

Key Topics Covered:

AI

Consumption

Development

Drones

Economy

Electric Vehicles/Autonomous Vehicles

Fintech

GDP

Health

Innovation

Renewable Energy

Robotics

Smart Cities

5G

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Info Service Pcl

Advantech

Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Development Bank of China

AIG

Alibaba (incl. Ant Financial)

Amazon

American Airlines

Apple

AutoModality

Aviation Industrial Corporation of China

Babylon Health

BAIC

Baidu

Baosteel

Barclays

Beijing Automation Institute

Beijing Tiertime Technology

BeiDou

Bilibili

Bitmain

Bluehole Inc

BNP Paribas

BNSF

Booking.com

British Telecom

BYD

Bytedance (incl. Douyin/Tiktok, Jinri Toutiao, Musical.ly)

Cainiao

Cambricorn Technologies

Carrefour

CATL

Changan Automobile Company

Changchong

Cherry

China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

China Bengbu International Technology and Economic Corporation

China CAMC Engineering Corporation

China Communications Standards Association

China Construction Bank

China Electronics Technology Group

China General Nuclear Power Group

China Gezhouba

China International Water & Electric Corporation

China Light Power Group

China Machinery Engineering Corporation

China Minmetals Rare Earths Company

China Mobile

China National Petroleum

China Northern Rare Earth Technology Group High-Tech Company

China Railway Electrification Engineering Group

China State Power Investment Corporation

China Telecom

China Three Gorges Corporation

China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group

China Tower

China Unicom

China UnionPay

Cisco

CITIC Bank

Cloudwalk

CNEEC

Coca Cola

Credit Suisse

CRRC

CWE

Dahua Technology

Daimler

Dana

Daraz

Datang Mobile Communications

DeepBlue Technology

Deliveroo

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Telekom

Didi

Digital China Union

Digiwin

DJI

DXY

Easypaisa

Ebang International Holdings

eBay

Edge Computing Consortium

Ehang

Ele.me

Elephant Robotics

Emtek

Envision Energy

Ericsson

Export Import Bank of China

Exxon Mobile

Facebook

Face ++

Farsoon

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium

Ford

GCash

Geely

GetLinks

Goldman Sachs

Goldwind

Google

Grab

Gree Electronics

Grub Hub

Haier

Harbin Boshi Automation

Harrods

Hikvision

Hisense

HIT Robot Group

Hollysys

Homekoo

Honda

Horizon Robotics

Huadian

Hualong One

Huawei

Huayi Brothers

Huiying Medical

Huobi

Hyperledger

IBM Watson

iCarbonX

iFLYTEK

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

InterAgri

iQiyi

JA Solar

JD.com

Jiangxi International

Jinchuan Group

JinkoSolar

JingChi

Kakao Pay

KangHui

Kayak

KC Wearable

KDDI

KFC

Kingdee

King Long

KPN

Kuaishou

Kuka GA

LAIX

Lazada

LeEco

Lenovo

Lepu

LG

Li Auto

Lineage

LinkDoc

iDriver+ Technology

Innisfree

Intel

Macy's

Magna

Maimai

MakeBlock

Marriott International

MediaTek

Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies

Megvii

Meitu

Meituan Dianping

Meizu Zero

MetLife

MicroPort

Microsoft

Midea Group

Mindray

Momenta

MTS

Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering

Nari Technology

NEC

Nervos

Nexar

NIO

Nokia

NTT Docomo

NXP Semiconductors

Ofo

Ola

Opentable

Oppo

Orange

Panda Selected

Paytm

Perfect Diary

PetroChina

Pinduoduo

Ping An

Plecobot

Pony AI

PowerChina

Proximus

Prudential

QianDama

Qihoo

Qingdao Rcollar Group

QR codes

Qualcomm

Qudian

Rational Robotics

Realme

Red Date Technology

Roadstar

Rural Credit Cooperative

SAIC

Samsung

Sany

Saregama

SAS

Sea

Seavo Technology

Selfridges

SenseTime

SEPCO

Servotronix Motion Control

Shaangu

Sharp

Shanghai Electric

Shenzhen Huashi Future Parking Equipment

Shenyang Siasun

Shining 3D

Shop.com.mn

Shougang Motoman Robot Co. Ltd

Simeji

SinoHydro

Sinopec

Smart Finance

SMIC

SoftBank

Sougou Pinyin

Southern Power Grid

Standard Chartered Bank

Stanford University

State Grid Corporation of China

Sunrise East Group

Taidi

Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA) Xinjiang SunOasis

Tencent

Tequ Group

Tesla

The Body Shop

ThetaRay

Transsnet

Transsion

Trina Solar

Trip Advisor

T-Series

TrueMoney

Twiggle

Twitter

Turing Robot

Uber

UB Tech

Ucommune

Union Pacific Railroad

Unisun Energy

Vanke

VIPKid

Visualead

Vivo

Vodafone

Volkswagen

Volvo

Walmart

Wasion Group

Weibo

Weichai

Weigo

Whole foods

WinSun Decoration Design Engineering

Wumart

Xiaohongshu

Xiaoi Robot

Xiaomi

Ximalaya

Xingsheng Selected

Xpeng Motors

Xtouch

Yaskawa and Iwatani Co

Yelp

Yitu Technology

Yonghui

Yongyou

Youibot

Youku Tudou

YRF Music

Yuanfudao

Yulekei

YY

Zee Music

Zhejiang Fuchunjiang

Zhihu

Zhongli Talesun Solar

Zhuhai CTC Electronic

Zomato

Zonergy

Zouyebang

ZTE

3D Robotics

4Paradigm

5G Deterministic Network Alliance

99 Taxi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3lsnb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

