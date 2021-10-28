Countdown to the holiday season is underway: Give with purpose by shopping at the St. Jude Gift Shop, participating St. Jude Thanks and Giving retailers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Holiday shoppers can give gifts with purpose this year by shopping online and in-store for products from the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® gift guide. Items can be purchased from the St. Jude Gift Shop and several popular retailers representing top brands celebrating the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® season.

Among the offerings is an exclusive line of products tied to Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth that benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Additional items include HomeGoods and Homesense limited edition holiday snow globes, Williams Sonoma spatula, mug, tea towels and cookie cutter, KAY® Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry plush bear and puppy, JOANN fabric inspired by St. Jude patient artwork, TUMI luggage tags and cosmetic bags, Academy Sports t-shirt, Pottery Barn candle, Pottery Barn kids ornaments and chair, Mark & Graham tote and ornament, Rejuvenation ornament, and FTD bouquets.

Other retailers supporting the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign include new partner Leslie's Pool Supplies and returning partners Best Buy, Domino's, Chili's, HomeGoods, AutoZone, and more.

The heartfelt commitment of these retail partners helps St. Jude Children's Research Hospital make steady progress toward its bold plan to advance lifesaving research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases around the globe, and to realize founder Danny Thomas's vision of a world in which no child dies in the dawn of life.

Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving for a full list of participating partners and see below for related links to get the holiday shopping started.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

