Country artist and outdoorsman Riley Green partners with Field & Stream's Pack Provisions dog food line

"For me, it's always been about the outdoors and the hunting side of things — that's just how I grew up," said Green, an Alabama native who still owns property there today. "The dogs I've got are like family, so I want to take care of them the best way that I can. Pack Provisions is a natural fit because it's about the same things I'm interested in and the lifestyle I live."

A multi-platinum recording artist known for hits like "Worst Way," "Don't Mind if I Do," and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," Green has long incorporated dogs into both his personal and professional life. His corgi, Carl, frequently accompanies him on the road, while bird dogs such as Jazz join his hunting pursuits. Through this new partnership, Green will help spotlight the role of nutrition in supporting dogs' energy, endurance and overall well-being.

Pack Provisions was developed to meet the needs of active, working and sporting dogs, with a focus on performance-driven nutrition rooted in science. The product line includes dry and wet food, treats and supplements designed to support dogs before, during and after activity.

"Riley embodies the lifestyle Pack Provisions was built for," said William Broun, president and CEO of Field & Stream Pet Food Co. "He understands the bond between people and their dogs and the role those dogs play in the outdoors. His natural grit and passion make him an ideal partner as we continue to connect with dog owners who expect more from their dog's nutrition."

Pack Provisions is available nationwide at Tractor Supply locations and online, offering a range of nutrient-dense recipes formulated to support active dogs at every stage of their day, from preparation and performance to recovery and reward.

The partnership with Green marks the next step in the Pack Provisions brand's advancement, continuing Field & Stream's legacy of celebrating the outdoors and the dogs that make every experience better.

ABOUT FIELD & STREAM PET FOOD CO.

Field & Stream Pet Food Co. brings the trusted heritage of Field & Stream, a trusted guide for all things outdoors for more than 150 years, to canine nutrition. With Pack Provisions, that experience has been channeled into products that are as rugged and reliable as our active-dog companions. Formulated with energy-providing nutrients and rich in protein, Pack Provisions delivers guide-rated nutrition made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients — fuel for dogs no matter where the trail leads. To learn more, visit packprovisionspet.com or follow @packprovisionspet on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FIELD & STREAM

For more than a century, Field & Stream has been the most-trusted voice of the outdoors. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors — all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story — and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, acquired and relaunched Field & Stream in 2024, unifying this legacy brand for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes an outdoor-lifestyle media platform — rooted in storytelling, a return to a premium print publication, a membership community, a wide variety of co-branded and licensed product lines, plus experiential brand extensions such as a modern and affordable lifestyle lodge concept. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com.

SOURCE Field & Stream Pet Food Co.