Country Fresh® Dairy is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Country Fresh Dairy today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to well-deserving high school athletic departments in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Battle Creek, Muskegon and Traverse City, Mich.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Country Fresh shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Country Fresh will award 16 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, Battle Creek, Muskegon and Traverse City. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Country Fresh milk, available locally at Walmart, Meijer, Spartan Nash and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting those communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Eric Eves, General Manager, Country Fresh. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Country Fresh, we believe it is our responsibility to help lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Country Fresh shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

Buy Country Fresh milk

Snap a photo of your receipt

Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/countryfresh

Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/countryfresh to find local retailers that sell Country Fresh milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @countryfreshdairy with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/countryfresh and find full rules HERE.

About Country Fresh® Dairy

Country Fresh is well-known as Central Michigan's hometown dairy and has been delighting families with wholesome and delicious dairy products since 1946. With a manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., Country Fresh produces milk and cream, cottage cheese, half and half, eggnog, juices, ice cream, sherbet and other frozen desserts. In May 2020, Country Fresh became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative that is owned by more than 12,500 family farmers. 100% of our profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit countryfresh.com.

SOURCE Country Fresh Dairy