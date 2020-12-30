Country Investment Database Service: Sector-by-Sector Overviews of the Main Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
The "Country Reports: 12 Month Subscription Service" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 12-month subscription service allows you to view all reports in the publisher's online reader and download PDFs.
You will receive email updates when a new report is published, allowing you to keep current across a wide range of sectors and territories.
New country reports are published approximately once per month.
With 185,000 subscribers globally, the country investment reports provide in-depth economic coverage on countries around the world, offering the most extensive independent, unbiased, and accurate intelligence available.
Features and Benefits:
- Go behind the scenes through exclusive interviews with influential leaders in the government, public and private sectors
- Inform your market-entry strategies with sector-by-sector overviews of the main trends, opportunities and challenges
- Get up to speed with conversations in local boardrooms through in-depth and thought-provoking analyses of the most topical economic and business issues
- Leverage comparative research to spotlight synergies, competitive advantages and areas for improvement
- Forecast scenarios for the year ahead, using a combination of hard stats and expert analysis, in a concise format designed to save you time
- Make data-driven business decisions with digestible macroeconomic and sector indicators and infographics
Suitable For:
- Executives and entrepreneurs
- Bankers and hedge fund managers
- Journalists and communications professionals
- Consultants and advisers of all kinds
- Academics and students
- Government and policy-research delegations
- Diplomats and expatriates
Sectors Covered:
- Tax
- Education
- Retail
- Tourism
- Health
- Legal Framework
- Real Estate
- Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Media & Advertising
- Transport
- ICT
- Economy
- Financial Services
- Energy
- Environment
Countries Covered
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Bahrain
- Colombia
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Gabon
- Ghana
- Indonesia
- Jordan
- Kenya
- KSA (Medina)
- Kuwait
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Peru
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah)
- Vietnam
