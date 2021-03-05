Country Music Hall Of Fame® And Museum Takes Fans Inside American Currents: State Of The Music Exhibition With Video Special Premiering March 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum today announced the premiere of the video special American Currents: Celebrating the State of the Music at 7 p.m. CDT Friday, March 19, 2021, on the museum's Facebook page and YouTube channel. American Currents: Celebrating the State of the Music takes music fans inside the museum's upcoming exhibition American Currents: State of the Music, which not only recognizes artists' industry accomplishments, but also delves into the extraordinary events that shaped country music amid a global health crisis and a renewed push for social justice.

During the video program, Luke Combs and Rissi Palmer will discuss the past year – how it changed their perspectives and how they managed to stay creative and positive during troubling times. Combs, Palmer and Billy Strings, who are each featured in this year's exhibition, will also perform.

Country Music Hall of Fame Member and Museum Board President Vince Gill will introduce the exhibition and the program. Additionally, CEO Kyle Young will share remarks highlighting the artists, musicians, songwriters and stories featured in the most recent installment of the American Currents: State of the Music exhibition, which is located in the museum's ACM Gallery.

The video special American Currents: Celebrating the State of the Music, underwritten in part by City National Bank, kicks off a year-long series of programming and online content in support of American Currents: State of the Music. The video will remain available to view on the museum's YouTube channel after the premiere.

Presented annually, American Currents: State of the Music is based upon the ongoing research and analysis of curators and museum staff to document and interpret significant developments in country music over the previous year. Those recognized in this year's exhibition, in addition to Combs, Palmer and Strings, are: Gabby Barrett, Casey Beathard, The Chicks, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton, John Prine, Sister Sadie and Eddie Stubbs.

The exhibition's Unbroken Circle section illustrates the connection between country music's past and present by pairing artists with those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Those included are Jimmie Allen and Darius Rucker; Ingrid Andress and Faith Hill; Charley Crockett and Freddy Fender; and Dierks Bentley's Hot Country Knights and the Statler Brothers' Lester "Roadhog" Moran & the Cadillac Cowboys.

For more information about American Currents: State of the Music, which opens March 12, 2021, visit www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and for the last five consecutive years has welcomed over one million patrons each year, placing it among the 10 most-visited history museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported by Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission.



More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

About City National

With $75.8 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $86.3 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

